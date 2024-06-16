Hollywood dads with more than five kids: Clint Eastwood, Brad Pitt, Eddie Murphy, more

For some Hollywood dads, the consensus about having children appears to be 'the more the merrier'.

While some might find having more than one child difficult, others have expanded their broods for decades and welcomed at least five kids or more.

Clint Eastwood is a father of eight children, with an age gap of 43 years between the oldest and the youngest child, while Nick Cannon has 12 kids, some of whom were born in the same year to different women.

Meet some Hollywood dads with multiple children below…

© Instagram Bruce Willis Bruce Willis is the ultimate girl dad as he has three daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore and two daughters with his second wife Emma Heming Willis. Bruce and Demi are proud parents to Rumer, 35, – who has followed in her parents' acting footsteps – Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30. The Die Hard actor is also a dad to two younger daughters with Emma; Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10. Following Evelyn's birth, Bruce told People: "We didn't know what we were gonna have until the baby came out. In general, I think women should be in charge of everything. Women are just much smarter than men."

© Getty Images Brad Pitt Brad Pitt shares six children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Brad adopted Angelina's children, Maddox and Zahara, with their names being changed to Jolie-Pitt in 2006. The couple welcomed their first biological child, Shiloh, in November 2006. In 2007, Angelina adopted Pax from Vietnam, with Brad adopting him in February 2008. In May 2008, the couple welcomed twins, Knox and Vivienne. However, there have been several reports that the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor is estranged from his children, with daughters Vivienne, Zahara, and Shiloh appearing to ditch 'Pitt' from their surname to go by 'Jolie' instead. Brad has always spoken very positively about fatherhood and told Psychologies Magazine back in 2014: "I care about [my children] more than I care about myself, which I think is the real definition of love. You see past yourself and become more generous and giving and wanting only the best for your family."

© Courtesy of Robert De Niro Robert De Niro Robert De Niro became a dad for the seventh time last year. The actor welcomed daughter Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April 2023. "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this or that just goes away when I look at her," he told AARP The Magazine after her birth, adding: "That in itself is wondrous." His other six children are Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron, Elliot, and Helen Grace, whom he shares with three different women. Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, he shares with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott; he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. Robert and his second wife, Grace Hightower welcomed two kids, Elliot, 24, and Helen Grace, 11.

© Getty Images Clint Eastwood Clint Eastwood has been a busy man. The celebrated actor is a father of eight children, whom he shares with six different women. The star is a dad to daughters, Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan and sons, Kyle and Scott. Clint was unaware when he became a first-time father as his eldest, Laurie Murray, 70, was placed for adoption without his knowledge when she was born in 1954. Later in life, Laurie discovered who her famous father was and reportedly tracked him down. They connected and now have a wonderful relationship. Clint shares Kimber, 59, with dancer and actress, Roxanne Turnis; Kyle, 55, and Alison, 51, with his first wife, Maggie Johnson; Scott, 38, and Kathryn, 36, with flight attendant, Jacelyn Reeves; Francesca, 30, with British actress, Frances Fisher; and Morgan with news anchor and actress, Dina Fisher.

© Instagram Rod Stewart Rod Stewart has one large family, with the singer having fathered eight children with different partners including ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg, and his current wife, Penny Lancaster. The Maggie May singer was 17 when he became a father to daughter Sarah Streeter with then-partner Susannah. The pair gave Sarah up for adoption, with the young girl being raised by Gerald and Evelyn Thubron. Sarah was 18 when she discovered her dad's identity, and they reconciled in 2013 and have since developed a strong bond. Rod shares daughter Kimberly, 44, and son Sean, 43, with Alana; daughter Ruby, 36, with Kelly; daughter Renee, 32, and son Liam, 29, with Rachel; and sons Alastair, 18, and Aidan, 13, with Penny.

Eddie Murphy Eddie Murphy has fathered 10 children with five different women. His son Eric, 35, was born in 1989 to Eddie and Paulette McNeely. The same year, he welcomed his first daughter, Bria Murphy, 35, whose mom is Nicole Mitchell. The following year, in 1990 and before tying the knot with Nicole, Eddie welcomed another son, Christian Murphy, 34, with Tamara Hood. In 1992, he and Nicole welcomed son Myles. They also share daughters Shayne, 30, Zola, 24, and Bella, 22. Eddie has one daughter, Angel Iris, 17, with Spice Girl Mel B, and two children with his fiancée Paige Butcher, Izzy Oona, and Max Charles. Commenting on the mixed reaction he receives when people discover his large brood, he previously said: "Men kind of look at me like, 'He’s crazy. How much did that [expletive] cost?' And women, there’s something sexy about it. 'Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing. Eddie Murphy be getting' it in.'"