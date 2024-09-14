Touching detail you may have missed from the Strictly launch show

Strictly season has started in a flurry of sequins and glitter after a fabulous launch show on Saturday, but viewers may have missed this touching tribute to a former member of the Strictly Come Dancing family.

The Strictly bus, used at the start of the show as part of a dance number to transport the professionals onto the dance floor at Elstree Studios, had a special numberplate.

© Kieron McCarron The Strictly pros had a special dance number to kick off the show

Keen-eyed fans may have noticed the numberplate read: 'Brucie', a sweet gesture to the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, who hosted the show for almost a decade, beginning in 2004 alongside Tess Daly.

The presenter, who died aged 89 in 2017, finished hosting the show in 2013, made a statement at the time of stepping down. He said: "After 10 wonderful years and 11 series, I believe it is now the right time to step down from the rigours of presenting the Strictly live shows.

"I am very proud of what the show has achieved and confident it will entertain the nation for many years to come. I am also delighted that by presenting the Christmas and Children in Need shows I will continue to have a strong association with Strictly."

© Eamonn McCormack Bruce and Tess were Strictly's original hosting duo

The television veteran continued: "In addition, I am looking forward to the specials planned with the BBC as well as some live theatre shows, so before anyone asks.... I am not retiring quite yet!"

Sir Bruce and Tess hosted the show since it began being televised in 2004, and Strictly will mark its 20th anniversary with a special programme to celebrate the milestone.

It was an emotional episode for viewers, following the return of professional dancer Amy Dowden after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023.

© Kieron McCarron Amy glowed in a special dance number

The occasion was marked with a special dance.

Former Strictly pro Robin Windsor was commemorated, as he tragically died earlier this year aged 44. Strictly alum and Hairy Biker Dave Myers was also commemorated, having participated in the 11th series of the show alongside pro Karen Hauer. He died of cancer in February this year aged 66.

Fan favourites and the winners of last year's Glitterball Trophy Ellie Leach and Vitto Coppola took to the ballroom floor for one final dance, delivering a dramatic performance and sharing some words of advice for this year's contestants.

© Guy Levy The couple reunited for a passionate number

Reigning champion Ellie said: "I’m so glad to be back. I feel at home when I'm here, but I think my advice is just to take every minute in it goes so so fast, so just enjoy it, guys. It's the best, best time ever."