Pierce Brosnan's son delivers 'life-changing' update as famous parents support him

Pierce Brosnan's son Paris has been heavily influenced by his famous father – but not in the way you might expect.

The 23-year-old hasn't followed him to the big screen but instead has carved a career for himself as a visual artist after growing up painting alongside his dad, a self-taught artist since the 80s.

While Paris has been influenced by several factors, it was time spent watching Pierce and bonding with him over their shared passion that truly "changed my life".

"Watching him vastly inspired and influenced me. My dad is a self-taught artist," Paris told Paper in a new interview.

"My dad has been a painter since the '80s and has a vast portfolio of work, which he has been showing lately. We paint together and bond over it. He always told me the key was to practice by constantly drawing straight lines and shapes."

Pierce and his wife Keely Shaye Smith are extremely proud of Paris – and their other son, Dylan – and often show their support for their children on social media.

© Instagram Paris mom Keely shared her support on Instagram

Keely took to her Instagram Story on Friday to post about Paris' latest interview, captioning a photo of him from the magazine: "Congratulations @paris.brosnan."

Paris sees art as his future and never plans to stop creating, explaining: "I don't ever want to stop painting. Art is kind of like golf: it's a lifelong commitment and you never really master it, but maybe that's just me.

© Instagram Paris has been influenced by his dad's love of art

"I plan to continue painting and showing work around the world. Art has opened up new doors for me and changed my life in ways I could never imagine."

He added: "As artists, we all owe ourselves to the craft. It has always been there for us when we needed it most, and never judged us or our abilities."

Describing his work, Paris said: "My work is bold and vibrant, oftentimes energetic and sometimes overpowering. I love color, but I'm also working on toning it down.

© Instagram Paris's art uses plenty of color

"I started making art for myself and along the way people came to enjoy it – that was just a bonus. My work in particular may not be for everyone, but art is for everyone."

He continued: "There are no limits or expectations to what you should do and can do. I have so much fun painting; it's always a special moment when I look back on all the work I've made and see how the style and composition has evolved."

© Instagram Pierce and Paris bond over their shared love of art

Like his son, Pierce is passionate about discussing his love of art and previously told GQ it helps him find solace.

"It assuages the kind of solitary life that you lead as an actor making films – sitting in trailers, sitting in parking lots, sitting in fields. Up a mountain, down a mountain. Waiting in the wings. So, I create studios wherever I go."

© Instagram Pierce is a self-taught artist

Pierce may be known for his illustrious acting career, which includes his iconic role as James Bond in the namesake film franchise, but he is also a trained commercial artist.

According to his website, before he'd even decided to become an actor, he'd originally pursued a career in art and began working as an illustrator after leaving school.