Will Ferrell's handsome son, 17, towers over his 6'2 dad in new joint appearance

Will Ferrell was overshadowed by his son Mattias at the premiere of his new documentary, Will & Harper.

The Anchorman star, 57, was accompanied by his wife, Viveca Paulin, and sons Magnus, 20, and Mattias, 17, – they also share son, Axel, 14, who was not pictured – to the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday.

However, all eyes were on Mattias, who towered over his famous dad's 6'2 physique as the family posed for photos on the red carpet.

Mattias looked dapper in a navy top and matching pants, sporting a trim beard and wavy dark hair.

He is also taller than his older brother, Magnus, who looked smart in a white top worn under a black jacket with black pants and a brown belt.

Will and Viveca's decision to give their children bold names has divided opinions over the years, but Will has always stuck by their choices.

© Getty Images Will Ferrell's son Mattias (C) towers over his dad's 6'2 frame

Discussing Magnus' moniker, Will previously said: "My wife was born in Sweden, and we loved the idea of a Scandinavian name. I've gotten a lot of flack: 'What kind of ego do you have to have to name your child the great one?' That is not it at all.'"

Magnus has mocked his name too and when a fan commented on TikTok video saying they were surprised by the name, he quipped: "It's diabolical."

© Getty Images Will with his wife Viveca, Mattias, Magnus (second R), and a guest

Following Mattias' birth, Will once again joked about his son's Swedish name when he told Jay Leno that he thought the English meaning of the moniker was "one who eats fire," before confirming, "it's a very popular name in Sweden."

Mattias actually means "gift of god."

Axel's birth completed the family, with Will once saying: "With Axel, our family feels complete. He's got this wonderful, mischievous spirit that keeps us all on our toes. Parenting is never dull in our house."

© Getty Images Will and his youngest son Axel

Will has often spoken about the joy and chaos of having three boys and frequently includes anecdotes about his sons in his stand-up routines and interviews.

He also says that one of his favorite things to do is embarrass them, especially when they've been naughty.

"If they've been mouthing off or something, I turn up at dinner wearing just my underpants to warn them," he told BANG Showbiz in 2017.

© Getty Images Will and Viveca with their sons Mattias, Axel, and Magnus

When his boys were younger, Will likened parenting to looking after inmates.

"I sometimes equate it to what it must be like running a prison," he told People. "What happens with three boys is you end up barking out orders like, 'Upstairs now!' 'Brush teeth!' 'Lights out!' There is so much chaos you can't really take the time to articulate."

© Getty Images Will likened raising his young sons to parenting inmates

However, Will adores being a dad and in an interview with Parade, he revealed: "Being a father to Mattias and his brothers is the most rewarding role I've ever had.

"It's a lot of work but seeing them grow and develop their own personalities is just incredible."