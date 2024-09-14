Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly Come Dancing 2024 pairings announced in launch show – live updates
Strictly Come Dancing 2024 pairings announced in launch show – live updates
Strictly Come Dancing line-up: Sam Quek MBE, Shayne Ward, Tasha Ghouri, Dr Punam Krishan, Pete Wicks, Jamie Borthwick, Nick Knowles, JB Gill, Chris McCausland, Montell Douglas, Toyah Willcox, Wynne Evans, Paul Merson, Sarah Hadland & Tom Dean MBE

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 couples revealed in launch show – live updates

Find out which pro dancers will be paired with this year's celebs

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
It's that time of year again! As the autumn rolls in, the sequins come out and Strictly Come Dancing makes its highly-anticipated return to our screens. Since the BBC revealed the incredible line-up of celebrities taking part in this year's competition, fans have been eagerly waiting to find out which professional dancers they'll be paired up with. 

The 2024 couples will be announced in tonight's launch show. Stay tuned to find out this year's pairings…

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's most amazing perfect 40 dances

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up: Sam Quek MBE, Shayne Ward, Tasha Ghouri, Dr Punam Krishan, Pete Wicks, Jamie Borthwick, Nick Knowles, JB Gill, Chris McCausland, Montell Douglas, Toyah Willcox, Wynne Evans, Paul Merson, Sarah Hadland & Tom Dean MBE© Ray Burmiston

Strictly's 2024 contestants

Strictly fans are in for a treat with the 2024 line-up. Starring in the new series are: Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Wynne Evans, Toyah Willcox, Dr Punam Krishan, Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks, Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Jamie Borthwick, Tom Dean MBE, Montell Douglas, Nick Knowles, Paul Merson, Sam Quek.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke© BBC

Who are the judges?

Queen of Latin Shirley Ballas reprises her role as head judge for the landmark 22nd season. She'll be joined by Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

While Craig has been part of the Strictly family since the show first aired in 2004, Shirley replaced the late Len Goodman in season 15 and Motsi Mabuse took over from Dame Darcey Bussell in season 17.

Meanwhile, former pro Anton replaced Bruno Tonioli in season 18.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as hosts of Strictly Come Dancing

Who are the hosts?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back at the helm as hosts for the new series, presenting live from Elstree Studio every Saturday night. The duo have been co-hosting the show since 2010 and are a winning pair!

The Strictly Come Dancing Professional Dancers 2024© Kieron McCarron

Strictly start date

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 14 September 2024. The first live show will then air the following weekend on 21 September.

