Strictly Come Dancing 2024 couples revealed in launch show – live updates

It's that time of year again! As the autumn rolls in, the sequins come out and Strictly Come Dancing makes its highly-anticipated return to our screens. Since the BBC revealed the incredible line-up of celebrities taking part in this year's competition, fans have been eagerly waiting to find out which professional dancers they'll be paired up with.
The 2024 couples will be announced in tonight's launch show. Stay tuned to find out this year's pairings…
Strictly's 2024 contestants
Strictly fans are in for a treat with the 2024 line-up. Starring in the new series are: Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Wynne Evans, Toyah Willcox, Dr Punam Krishan, Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks, Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Jamie Borthwick, Tom Dean MBE, Montell Douglas, Nick Knowles, Paul Merson, Sam Quek.
While Craig has been part of the Strictly family since the show first aired in 2004, Shirley replaced the late Len Goodman in season 15 and Motsi Mabuse took over from Dame Darcey Bussell in season 17.
Meanwhile, former pro Anton replaced Bruno Tonioli in season 18.