Strictly Come Dancing fans have shared their disappointment after the show announced the closure of its popular blog.

The blog, featured on the programme's official website, has shared the latest updates and backstage news from the dancing competition for over a decade but is now being discontinued.

WATCH: The Strictly 2024 celebrity line-up

The news was announced by the blog's team on Tuesday in a statement that read: "We understand that a community has built up over the years and some of you will find this disappointing, however, in line with changing audience behaviours a decision has been made to direct users to our social channels where there are active communities discussing the show on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

"The Strictly blog and its comment section will soon be closing in line with other blogs across the BBC, with content no longer being published or updated. This blog will remain open for 24 hours before closing to comments permanently.

© Guy Levy The Strictly blog has been discontinued

"Thank you for your contributions over the years, and we hope that you join us on our social channels."

© Guy Levy The first live show airs on Saturday

It's safe to say the news didn't go down well with fans, who shared their sadness in the comments section.

One person penned: "I don't know whether I'm more upset or angry that the BBC has decided to close this blog. I really don't think that I will be as invested in the show, although I will still watch it. It was great to see the tunes on Tuesday and discuss them. Those who know more about dance than I do were able to say which tunes would work for which dances," while another viewer added: "So many will be coming here on Friday/Saturday, to find out the tunes and dances ready for Saturday night and discuss accordingly. How awful and sad, that these devoted Strictly fans, will now only find a closed blog. I will miss this blog."

© Guy Levy Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will host the live show

The news comes just days before the first live show, which airs on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm on Saturday 21 September 2024 and will see the celebrity couples perform for the judges.

In previous years, there have been no eliminations following the first live show, with all scores carried over to week two. This means the first dance-off and elimination will likely take place during the results show on Sunday 29 September.

© Getty Janette Manrara is back on It Takes Two next week

Following the first live show, Janette Manrara and Fleur East will be back on BBC Two for the return of the spin-off show Strictly It Takes Two. This season's first episode will air from 6.30pm on Monday 23 September, where the duo will bring viewers all the behind-the scenes glamour and gossip.