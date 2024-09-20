Sarah Michelle Gellar's talented daughter turns 15 – and she's just like her mom

It's a big week for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. as they're celebrating not one, but two birthdays.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 47, gave fans an extremely rare glimpse of their daughter, Charlotte on Thursday to mark her 15th birthday – and she certainly takes after her mother.

Posting a video to Instagram, which you can watch below, Charlotte showed off her impressive acrobatic skills as she performed flips on a training mat in the backyard of their LA home.

While Charlotte's face isn't clearly visible – the couple are very protective of their children's privacy – she appeared delighted to have landed a backhandspring.

Captioning the clip, Sarah wrote: "We are all jumping and flipping Charlotte because it's your 15 Birthday!! I don't know how it's possible but every year I love you more."

There will be more celebrations on Friday too as the couple's son, Rocky, will celebrate his 12th birthday.

Not only has Charlotte taken after her mother with her athletic ability – Sarah is a former competitive figure skater and skilled in Tae Kwon-Do – but she has adopted her dad's love of cooking too.

© Instagram Charlotte has incredible athletic ability

Previously discussing their Thanksgiving traditions, Freddie said that Chalotte is "very involved in the process".

"She makes a side dish, at least one, every year," he said. "My son just eats. It works out! But she really has a joy for it, a love for it, and she asks all the time — even if I don't want her help, she's helping."

© Instagram Charlotte appeared delighted to have landed her jump

The teenager has also shown an interest in acting, but her parents are adamant she won't appear on-screen just yet.

"We have rules in place", Sarah explained to THR. "[She] can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school."

She added: "I'll never stop her from being on a set. But she's just not going on camera while she's living under our roof. There'll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first."

© Instagram Sarah and Freddie are protective of their children's privacy

Sarah revealed that Charlotte thinks the rule is "unfair" because she became an actress at age four.

"'Yes, I was [a child actor]. But I was not the child of two famous parents,'" Sarah recalled telling the teen.

While Sarah and Freddie admit to being "strict" parents, it's only to protect their children from the spotlight.

© Instagram Sarah and Freddie are very 'strict' with their children

"Our rules are probably stricter than most. Our kids don't have social media," she explained. "They're allowed to look sometimes when it's our phones."

She added: "Sometimes, our kids will be like 'you guys are the strictest household!' But I say, 'yes, but everyone still wants to come here!'"

© Getty Images The couple have been married for 22 years

Sarah rarely discusses Rocky in public, but she did reveal in October 2020 that he has myopia, or near-sightedness.

"I really chalked it up to screen fatigue because my kids didn't have a lot of access to devices (before the coronavirus quarantine,)" she said on Today. After a doctor confirmed his condition was "progressing extremely rapidly", Rocky started to wear contacts.