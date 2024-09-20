Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Michelle Gellar's talented daughter turns 15 – and she's just like her mom
Subscribe
Sarah Michelle Gellar's talented daughter turns 15 – and she's just like her mom
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace Prinze attend the Do Revenge LA Special Screening post reception at the Hollywood Roosevelt on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)© Phillip Faraone

Sarah Michelle Gellar's talented daughter turns 15 – and she's just like her mom

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shares two kids with Freddie Prinze Jr.

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's a big week for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. as they're celebrating not one, but two birthdays.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 47, gave fans an extremely rare glimpse of their daughter, Charlotte on Thursday to mark her 15th birthday – and she certainly takes after her mother.

Posting a video to Instagram, which you can watch below, Charlotte showed off her impressive acrobatic skills as she performed flips on a training mat in the backyard of their LA home.

View post on Instagram
 

While Charlotte's face isn't clearly visible – the couple are very protective of their children's privacy – she appeared delighted to have landed a backhandspring.

Captioning the clip, Sarah wrote: "We are all jumping and flipping Charlotte because it's your 15 Birthday!! I don't know how it's possible but every year I love you more."

You may also like

There will be more celebrations on Friday too as the couple's son, Rocky, will celebrate his 12th birthday.

Not only has Charlotte taken after her mother with her athletic ability – Sarah is a former competitive figure skater and skilled in Tae Kwon-Do – but she has adopted her dad's love of cooking too.

sarah michelle gellar daughter performing backflip© Instagram
Charlotte has incredible athletic ability

Previously discussing their Thanksgiving traditions, Freddie said that Chalotte is "very involved in the process".

"She makes a side dish, at least one, every year," he said. "My son just eats. It works out! But she really has a joy for it, a love for it, and she asks all the time — even if I don't want her help, she's helping."

sarah michelle gellar daughter backflip© Instagram
Charlotte appeared delighted to have landed her jump

The teenager has also shown an interest in acting, but her parents are adamant she won't appear on-screen just yet.

"We have rules in place", Sarah explained to THR. "[She] can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school."

She added: "I'll never stop her from being on a set. But she's just not going on camera while she's living under our roof. There'll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first."

Sarah and Freddie with their two kids© Instagram
Sarah and Freddie are protective of their children's privacy

Sarah revealed that Charlotte thinks the rule is "unfair" because she became an actress at age four.

"'Yes, I was [a child actor]. But I was not the child of two famous parents,'" Sarah recalled telling the teen. 

While Sarah and Freddie admit to being "strict" parents, it's only to protect their children from the spotlight.

Sarah Michelle Gellar poses with Freddie Prinze Jr and son Rocvky and daughter Charlotte in a forest© Instagram
Sarah and Freddie are very 'strict' with their children

"Our rules are probably stricter than most. Our kids don't have social media," she explained. "They're allowed to look sometimes when it's our phones."

She added: "Sometimes, our kids will be like 'you guys are the strictest household!' But I say, 'yes, but everyone still wants to come here!'"

BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrate 50 Years of Nightmares t Knott's Scary Farm on October 07, 2023 in Buena Park, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Knott's Scary Farm)© Getty Images
The couple have been married for 22 years

Sarah rarely discusses Rocky in public, but she did reveal in October 2020 that he has myopia, or near-sightedness.

"I really chalked it up to screen fatigue because my kids didn't have a lot of access to devices (before the coronavirus quarantine,)" she said on Today. After a doctor confirmed his condition was "progressing extremely rapidly", Rocky started to wear contacts.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More