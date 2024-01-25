Sarah Michelle Gellar is all legs in tiny leather shorts for debaucherous getaway

Sarah Michelle Gellar left her 'good girl' persona at home for a fun-filled trip to Las Vegas – and she made sure to pack her leather for the occasion.

The 46-year-old looked incredible in an all-black ensemble as she prepared for another night out in Sin City – appearing to leave her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. at home.

Posing on the balcony of her hotel overlooking the famous Strip, the Buffy actress rocked a pair of leather shorts with matching knee-high boots that elongated her slender legs.

Favoring the 'less is more' approach, Sarah added a plunging black, sleeveless, crop top that exposed her chest and a hint of her toned abs.

Adding more drama to her look, she opted for heavily lined eyes and glossy lips and wore her shoulder-length hair in a half-up style with volume at the crown.

Sarah posted three photos of herself posing for the camera while in her spacious hotel room – and she looked like she was ready for a wild night out.

"Looking forward to regretting my decisions later," she cheekily captioned the post.

Her followers were in top form as they commented on the photos, making references to her iconic character of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. "You can't tell me you're not a slayer anymore bc sarah u SLAYED," replied one.

A second said: "I thought buffy only slayed vampires but damn." A third added: "Show me you are the CHOSEN ONE without saying you are," while others left fire and heart emojis to show their appreciation.

Sarah has been keeping her followers updated on her trip, which included a night out watching Kylie Minogue perform her residency at Voltaire in The Venetian Resort.

She even got to meet the pop princess, sharing some photos of the two backstage – and, of course, they both looked amazing.

In stark contrast to her all-black outfit, Sarah opted for a gold, sequinned mini dress and heels to meet Kylie, who wowed in a sparkling, red, animal print bodysuit with matching knee-high boots.

A second post showed the actress at the venue with her "boys" as they enjoyed some VIP treatment and what appeared to be an incredible acrobatic performance before Kylie hit the stage.

"Vegas high!! If you can, go see @kylieminogue at @venetianvegas The theatre they built @voltairelv is amazing. It's a major vibe. Best night with my boys and the woman I call #mother," she penned.

The Wolf Pack star's latest getaway comes after she enjoyed a picturesque vacation with her husband of over 20 years and their two children, Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11.

While she didn't divulge their location, a photo she shared on her Story at the time revealed they were somewhere idyllic as they were surrounded by palm trees and sandy beaches.

The couple met in 1997 on the set of the horror film, I Know What You Did Last Summer, but they didn't become a couple until three years later.

Despite neither of them being "into marriage", their views changed once they started dating and they tied the knot at a resort in Mexico in 2002.

"One day, I just knew we were gonna get married and I knew I was gonna propose," Freddie told People Now in 2020. "I didn't know when or how. And so, I did and fortunately, she was on the same page. My instincts were correct."

Sarah added: "I think for the first time it felt different right? Maybe it was the right time for both of us in our lives."

