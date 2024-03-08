Meet Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s kids

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are one of the stalwart relationships in Hollywood, as they have been together for over 22 years.

The couple have starred together in I Know What You Did Last Summer, and both live action versions of Scooby Doo. But their biggest collaboration to date, is arguably as parents.

Together, they share two kids - Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11, of whom they are very protective. The couple rarely post photos of their kids on social media, and if they do share family snaps they are sure to cover their kids' faces with emojis to preserve their privacy.

But who are their kids? Here's everything you need to know about Charlotte and Rocky.

Charlotte, 14

Sarah gave birth to her first child Charlotte on September 19, 2009, six years after marrying Freddie.

It seems that Charlotte has taken after her father in her love of cooking, as Freddie revealed that his daughter is "very involved in the process" at Thanksgiving.

"She makes a side dish, at least one, every year. My son just eats. It works out! But she really has a joy for it, a love for it, and she asks all the time — even if I don't want her help, she's helping."

While she certainly follows in her dad's footsteps in the kitchen, her mom is more than willing to keep her daughter happy. Sarah took Charlotte to meet Taylor Swift, which she shared on Instagram in a rare moment.

"I don't often put pictures of my kids on here", the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star wrote, "but last night was truly special. Thank you to the incredible @taylorswift for being so kind to Charlotte. She was so in awe, she could barely speak. Thank you for being the kind of role model young girls need to see."

Charlotte may well take after her parents yet, as she's shown an interest in acting. But Sarah and Freddie have shown a reluctance to let her go on the big screen.

"We have rules in place", Sarah explained. "[She] can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school."

She added: "I'll never stop her from being on a set. But she’s just not going on camera while she’s living under our roof. There’ll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first."

Rocky, 11

Sarah and Freddie welcomed son Rocky on September 20, 2012. True to his name, Rocky has shown an interest in boxing, as his mom shared a photo of the little one in boxing gloves with the caption: "The #Olympics don't end in our house today, we are hard at work preparing for pajama boxing 2028".

Rocky was diagnosed with myopia, which the actress revealed in 2020. She revealed that she "chalked it up to screen fatigue because my kids didn't have a lot of access to devices" before lockdown.

An eye doctor explained that it was "progressing extremely rapidly" and got him some contacts.

Sarah and Freddie on parenting

Sarah has revealed that as parents, she and Freddie are "stricter than most".

One key boundary they have set for their children is they don't have social media. The parents have even set screen time limits on their kids' phones.

"They get whatever amount of time per day that we deem acceptable", Sarah said.

Meanwhile, Freddie has said that fatherhood is essentially a full-time job for him.

"When my daughter was born that was pretty much it for me", he said. "I became a full-time father. It's not a job. It's what I love to do."