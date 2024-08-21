Halle Berry makes candid confession about Pierce Brosnan – what would his wife Keely say?

Halle Berry has starred alongside some of the most famous men in Hollywood – but there's one she'll never forget.

The Union actress, 58, made her James Bond debut in 2002's Die Another Day opposite Pierce Brosnan, and she walked away with more than just being a part of "cinematic history".

"He will always be my Bond, always," Halle told Wired of Pierce, who played 007 for seven years. "I'm a Pierce Brosnan fan."

Halle even went as far as to pay Pierce one of the greatest compliments, adding: "He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn't be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan."

While Halle confessed that being in a James Bond movie wasn't on her "wishlist", she is "honored" she shared the moment with Pierce.

"Bond wasn't on my wishlist," she shared. "But I loved the movies always. Having been in one, I feel like I'm a part of cinematic history."

Halle added: "Those movies are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history. And I'm really honored to have been a part of one – especially with Pierce."

One person who will wholeheartedly agree with Halle's statements is Pierce's wife, Keely Shaye Smith.

The author and journalist will no doubt be proud of her man's behavior as he has been keeping her happy for the past 23 years.

The couple marked their 23rd wedding anniversary on August 4 and Pierce took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, sharing a heartfelt post that captured the essence of their beautiful journey together.

The star posted a collage of four candid photos of himself and Keely, showcasing their bond over the years.

"Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely, my beautiful brown-eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind wait for me," he captioned the post.

Keely, not to be outdone, also shared her joy on Instagram, posting a series of nostalgic photos, including cherished moments from their wedding day.

"August 4th, 2001, Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland," she began. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known. Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial."

She added. "Here's to the next 23 years together. May they continue to be creative, adventurous, loving, inspiring, and joyful. Time flies on love's wings."

Pierce and Keely met at a beach party in Mexico in 1994. Keely was there to interview Cheers actor Ted Danson when she started talking to Pierce and the pair hit it off immediately.

"He was captivating. Tall, dark, and handsome," she recalled. "Everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had a mischievous sparkle in his eyes."

The couple married seven years later in 2001 in Pierce's native Ireland at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, in front of 100 guests. The day, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!, featured a fireworks display, a seven-tier cake and an elaborate ice sculpture of Rodin's The Kiss.

