Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely shares defiant message about her body after cruel comments

Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Smith has shared a defiant message about her body, expressing her "gratitude" for all it has given her over the last 60 years.

The journalist and author took to Instagram to share a quote from Lexy Florentina, a trauma-trained somatic experiencing practitioner, which read: "Look at your body.

"Look at those arms that have held people they love. Look at those eyes that have seen oceans and mountains and big green trees.

"Look at those legs that have carried you through your longest journeys. Look at your feet that have held you up on your hardest days."

It continued: "Look at your smile that has grinned a million times at the moments that have brought you joy.

"Look at your body… not for the curves or texture but for the moments that this body has given you."

© Instagram Keely shared a powerful message about body positivity

It added: "Look at your body. Now what do you see?"

Captioning the powerful message, Keely wrote: "Gratitude for all my body has given and accomplished in 60 years."

Keely has been subjected to cruel comments about her appearance in the past, specifically her change in weight over the years.

© Instagram Keely is grateful for her body

Last year, her husband, Pierce Brosnan jumped to her defense after a troll shared photos of them from the early days of their relationship besides a more recent one, pointing out the change in their bodies.

The Facebook post quickly went viral after Pierce commented: "I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children."

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Pierce loves his wife's curves

Defending his wife from the vicious trolls, he continued: "In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I'm loving her even more that she is my children's mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."



The couple met on April 8, 1994, and married seven years later in 2001 in Pierce's native Ireland at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, in front of 100 guests.

© Instagram The couple have been married 23 years

The day, which was covered exclusively by HELLO! featured a fireworks display, a seven-tier cake, and an elaborate ice sculpture of Rodin's The Kiss.

The couple marked their 23rd wedding anniversary on August 4 and Pierce took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, sharing a heartfelt post that captured the essence of their beautiful journey together.

The star posted a collage of four candid photos of himself and Keely, showcasing their bond over the years.

© Instagram Pierce posted a collage of their special moments together

"Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely, my beautiful brown-eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind wait for me," he captioned the post.



Keely, not to be outdone, also shared her joy on Instagram, posting a series of nostalgic photos, including cherished moments from their wedding day.

© Instagram Keeley and Pierce's wedding day

"August 4th, 2001, Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland," she began. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known. Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial."

She added. "Here's to the next 23 years together. May they continue to be creative, adventurous, loving, inspiring, and joyful. Time flies on love's wings."

