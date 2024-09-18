Pierce Brosnan shares concern for son Paris after seeing his latest video

Pierce Brosnan hasn't just passed on his striking genes to his sons Dylan and Paris (shared with wife Keely Shaye Brosnan), but apparently also his love for a smooth ride.

The actor, 71, is a noted lover of cars, boasting an impressive collection of rides just like his most iconic on screen persona, James Bond himself, and so is his youngest son Paris, 23.

Paris owns a BMW E30 from 1991, a classic member of the BMW 3 Series that was made between 1982 and 1994, in silver, and will often share glimpses of drives down the coast in his car.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Pierce Brosnan teams up with son Paris for important cause

His latest social media update showed him taking his car to a performance tuning auto shop in LA to give his ride some touch-ups, and Paris wrote: "Big thanks to @412motorsport for getting the e30 dialed in! Always in good hands with their team & it's all in the details…"

Along with a few photos that showed the work that went into maintaining the car, including some with the hood popped up and others alongside other models in the garage, there was a video of the car being drifted.

It was the drifting and circling with the ride that caught his dad's attention, who commented on the post: "Easy up there," asking his son to be careful with the vehicle as well as himself (although he wasn't the one driving in the video).

A fan added to his response: "Going to need frequent tyre changes with that sort of stuff," while many others similarly asked him to be careful with sweet comments like: "Don't worry your Dad, he adores you."

MORE: Pierce Brosnan throws support behind rarely-seen lookalike son Sean

In an interview with The Sunday Times about his many cars, the Remington Steele actor spoke about his coveted BMW 750i, with its black interior and exterior and blacked-out windows, saying Paris was to blame.

© Getty Images Pierce is a lover of cars himself, seen here with his Aston Martin Vanquish

"My son Paris said, 'You've gotta get it blacked out, Dad!' So now I drive around in this gangster-looking car — meanwhile, my son can't see a darned thing driving at night," he shared.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely shares defiant message about her body after cruel comments

He also confessed that the idea of teaching his two younger sons how to drive wasn't particularly appealing. "Now, that [would have been] wildly terrifying," he joked, which is why they took lessons with an instructor. "Paris drives himself to school [and] I sit beside him. That's the extent of our driving together."

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely also share older son Dylan

When Pierce departed the role of Bond, he was given a beautiful Aston Martin V12 Vanquish by the producers. However, the car tragically was lost in a house fire in 2015 at his Malibu home. "It blew up, actually. We had a bit of a fire in the house, so all I was left with was the two name plates."

MORE: Pierce Brosnan's rarely-seen mom, 90, steals the show in star-studded photo

He also owns a Ford F-150 pickup that he enjoys driving to the beach, often with wife Keely, and go paddle boarding. "It can get a little dodgy in the ocean," Pierce quipped.

"The sharks are out there, and we know quite a few people who have lost limbs, so you've got to make sure one of those big puppies doesn't nudge you off the board, because then it's — bingo!"