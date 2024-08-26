Pierce Brosnan throws support behind rarely-seen lookalike son Sean

Pierce Brosnan is one proud dad! The actor is a boy dad of four, sharing sons Dylan and Paris with wife Keely Shaye Brosnan, and sons Sean and Chris with his late first wife Cassandra Harris.

Pierce, 71, and Cassandra welcomed Sean, now 40, during their marriage and he adopted Chris, 51, and his late sister Charlotte when their father, Cassandra's ex-husband Dermot Harris, passed away in 1986.

Sean is also an actor, just like his dad, but deviated from the profession to pursue a career in clinical psychology. However, he put his psychology career on hold to return to the stage recently.

Between August 20-25, the 40-year-old led a theater production of the play Waiting for Godot, and that run has finally come to an end, and his dad couldn't be more thrilled with his latest endeavor.

Sean shared a post on Instagram that featured snapshots of him in character, sporting thick and long hair and a beard to match, all tinged with grays that contrasted sharply with his usually blonde style.

"And it's finished," he penned. "Goodnight Vladimir. It's been a pleasure. Thank you to everyone for your support. Means the world to me." Pierce shared words of encouragement in the comments section.

"Hearty congratulations dear Sean, Vladimir will never leave your soul, you are one. Deep respect for your work," he sweetly wrote. Others added responses like: "Congratulations Sean," and: "Epic! Phenomenal performance and play," as well as: "Well done brother. I think you should keep the look, it suits you."

Sean still maintains a close relationship with his father, as well as his half-brothers Dylan and Paris, making the occasional red carpet appearance with them as well. He is a dad himself to nine-year-old Marley May and one-year-old Jaxxxon Elijah, shared with wife Sanja Banic.

© Getty Images Pierce is a supportive dad to his four sons, three of whom are pictured here

Just days before opening night, Sean received a sweet surprise from his dad and none other than Ben Kingsley, both of whom are currently filming for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club.

Pierce got his co-star to join him and shared a video message for "Seany," wishing him luck for opening night. Sean shared the video on his Instagram as well and expressed gratitude for his father.

© Instagram The actor underwent a drastic physical transformation for the role

"Thank you for the well wishes, words of wisdom and encouragement!!! This means so much to me and the team. Love you dad and much love to you Sir Ben."

He added: "With minds free, hearts open, riding on the rails of the words… we cannot fail. We cannot fail. Can't wait to see you both in the Thursday Murder Club! And perhaps in a production of Waiting for Godot? What a dynamic duo you both are. I appreciate you both so much and I hope to make you both proud. Love to you both, Seany AKA Vladimir!"

© Instagram Sean is a dad as well, sharing daughter Marley and son Jaxxxon with wife Sanja Banic

Sean is next expected to direct his second feature film, a thriller titled Wolfland, which was being shopped around at the Cannes Film Festival and stars his father in the lead role. Sean also co-wrote the script with Matt D'Elia.