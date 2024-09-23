Octomom Nadya Suleman, 49, shares baby news as she becomes a grandmother

Nadya Suleman stunned fans on Sunday when she revealed she'd become a grandmother for the first time.

The media personality took to Instagram with a post announcing one of her sons had welcomed a baby girl.

Nadya — who was dubbed Octomom after giving birth to the first surviving octuplets in history in 2009 — was delighted to share the news.

Alongside a photo of a tiny baby foot beneath a pink blanket, Nadya wrote: "Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift! We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family!"

While she didn't reveal which of her ten sons made her a grandma, the mom-of-fourteen was clearly elated.

"Baby girl you are so very loved and we can’t wait to watch you grow!! 8/30/24," she added.

Nadya made headlines when she welcomed octuplets Noah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, Makai, Maliyah and Nariyah 15 years ago.

Nadya's octuplets are all grown up

She was already a mom to six children, Amerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Caleb, Joshua and Aidan, when she expanded her family in the most extraordinary way.

While she's no longer in the spotlight, having stepped away several years after making history with her birth, she still shares images of her life online.

© Getty Images Nadya "Octomom" Suleman and all of her children

It's a very different affair to how she was living in the wake of welcoming eight babies.

At the time, she was unemployed and struggled to make ends meet with various ventures including pornography, celebrity boxing matches and trying to trademark Octomom.

But she ultimately put fame on the back burner.

"I had stopped wanting to do it from day one," she told People in 2014.

"I was violating my boundaries and my value system and my own self. I didn’t think of it at the time because I was in survival mode, and I was doing whatever I possibly could to provide for my kids.

© Getty Images Nadya stepped away from the limelight

“There was definitely a catalyst — my girls, particularly my oldest daughter Ameerah. She was about 10, and she started integrating my traits and behaviors."

“After I had observed my daughter beginning to emulate me, I saw her going down that same potentially destructive path, and I realized at that moment I’d rather be homeless in my van with all 14 kids than continuing down this path. It was not what I wanted for my children."