Olivia Munn welcomes baby girl with John Mulroney after cancer battle — the adorable name revealed
The couple tied the knot in July and also have a son 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Olivia Munn and John Mulroney were delighted to announce their baby news on Sunday. 

The couple revealed they'd welcomed a daughter via surrogate on September 14 and The Newsroom star shared a beautiful post on Instagram.

Alongside photos from the hospital where the pair cradled their newborn and others once they brought her home to meet her big brother, Olivia wrote: "Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother."

She continued: "She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.

"I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.

"Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese."

John also shared a post on social media. "Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon," the comedian penned, before joking: "We stole so much stuff from the hospital. love my little girl so much."

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney smiling in a field near a river with their son Malcolm in John's arms© Olivia Munn on Instagram
The couple also have a son Malcolm

They were inundated with congratulatory messages from fans, loved ones and famous friends. 

Olive and John are already parents to Malcolm, two, who they welcomed in November 2021. 

It's been a rollercoaster year for the family, with their wedding in July, and prior to that, Olivia revealed her "terrifying" breast cancer diagnosis

Olivia smiling for a selfie with John and Malcolm in the background floating on a float in a pool© John Mulaney on Instagram
It's been a rollercoaster year for the family

She had a double mastectomy and underwent medically induced menopause. 

After her initial diagnosis, Olivia had egg retrieval followed by breast reconstruction surgery. 

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at© Getty
They got married in July 2024

She told People that being a mom to Malcolm helped her through her treatment. 

"When I’m with him, it's the only time my brain doesn’t think about being sick. I'm just so happy with him," she said. "And it puts a lot of stuff into perspective. Because if my body changes, I’m still his mom. If I have hot flashes, I’m still his mom. If I lose my hair, I’m still his mom. That’s really what matters the most to me. I get to be here for him."

