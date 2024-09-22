Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shares first glimpse of new NYC home

Gracie McGraw is sharing the first glimpses of her new home after surprising fans with a move, saying farewell to the previous, larger townhome she lived in for a year.

The eldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is in the midst of a new chapter, having not only moved homes, but she is also currently gearing up for her off-Broadway debut.

In addition to the Broadway hopeful, 27, the country singing couple are also parents to daughters Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 22.

Gracie took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend and shared a peek inside what appears to be her new home, starting off with a photo of one of the first meals she cooked in the apartment.

She later also shared a selfie in the mirror above her mantle, which is decorated with a Piecework Puzzle set, a bouquet of pink roses, and a pair of decorative gold boots, plus her kitchen, featuring a shelf lined with books, is pictured in the background.

Gracie also posted a photo of a stack of books with a tea mug on it, and also in view is what appears to be a hand-shaped leopard print cushion.

© Instagram Gracie has a new place and new job

Earlier this month, Gracie shared a video announcing she was leaving behind her Brooklyn townhome after a year of renting it.

And though she didn't share where in New York she would be living next, one thing she knows for certain is that she has no plans to return to her parents' current home state of Tennessee. As fans took to the comments section under the post to remark on or inquire about her move, one wrote: "Are you staying in NY or back to Tennessee?" to which Gracie pointedly replied: "I will never live in TN again."

© Instagram Gracie has lived in NYC since going to college at NYU

Later on, she revealed more details to fans about her "new chapter," revealing that she was cast in her first off-Broadway production, Babe, also starring Marissa Tomei and Arliss Howard.

© Getty She is following in her parents musical footsteps

Per The New Group, the plot of the show reads: "From grunge to femme punk hits, Abby and Gus have produced it all. Their work marriage is legendary and Gus has the platinum records to prove it. But when Katherine, a fresh A&R hire, calls Abby out on the compromises she’s made in her work, Abby must face the music and fight to survive."

© Getty Images The McGraw's with their two youngest daughters

"I can't believe this is real," she wrote in her Instagram caption, adding: "I'll be making my off-Broadway debut coming so so soon!!!"

"There are lots of words floating around in my head right now and I just can't seem to put together the right thing to say, but just know that I have never EVER been more excited, scared, or ready for anything in my life," she reflected. "It is an honor and dream to work with this incredible team!! Come see BABE at @thenewgroupnyc starting Oct 29!!!! Thank you to my team of incredible weirdos and rockstars at @thekatzcompany @creativeartistsagency."