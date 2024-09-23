Christina Hall's daughter Taylor has fans seeing double on 14th birthday as famous mom gets emotional

Christina Hall has a taller and even more striking teenager on her hands with her daughter Taylor El Moussa, who celebrated her 14th birthday over the weekend.

The 41-year-old real estate TV star is a mom-of-three, sharing daughter Taylor and son Brayden, nine, with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She shares son Hudson, four, with her second ex-husband Ant Anstead.

For Taylor's birthday, Christina took to Instagram with a selfie of mother and daughter by the beach, and the pair looked like absolute twins, sporting the same long blonde locks and face shapes.

The HGTV star shared an emotional message alongside the snap, writing: "Happy Birthday to my first born. How can she be 14?!" She reflected on Taylor's early years in the spotlight, when her parents were hosts of the series Flip or Flop.

"If you watched 'Flip or Flop' since the beginning you watched me carry Taylor on my hip through all of season 1… I didn't have a sitter and didn't want to be apart from her – so she was along for the ride."

"Time has flown by way too quickly," she continued. "Taylor changed my life in all the best ways. She challenges me, holds me accountable and makes me want to be a better person. She's wise, strong willed, talented, beautiful and so fun to be around. She's literally my favorite person and I'm so incredibly blessed to be her mama."

© Instagram Christina Hall shares a selfie with her daughter Taylor El Moussa for her 14th birthday, posted on Instagram

Tarek, 43, reacted with a pair of celebratory emojis as well, as fans remarked upon how much Taylor had grown up and become a beautiful rendition of her mom.

Her dad posted a sweet tribute of his own, and included many throwback photos that captured her days with braces to family time with Brayden and her step-mom Heather Rae El Moussa.

"My little girl is 14," the proud dad gushed. "It went by so fast I could almost cry, but I've cherished every moment. She's a strong, talented, beautiful young lady, and I couldn't be more proud."

"A lot of time has passed, but we have so much more to look forward to, so I'm excited for everything to come," he added. "Let's all wish little Tay Tay a happy birthday!"

Her "bonus" mom Heather, 37, shared a sweet dedication to the newly minted 14-year-old as well, penning: "Tay, I can't believe you are 14 today! It went too fast!"

© Instagram Heather Rae El Moussa hugs her stepdaughter Taylor El Moussa in a tribute shared for her 14th birthday, posted on Instagram

"You have grown up to be such a beautiful, driven, sophisticated young lady. I love watching you with Tristan and I am so lucky that I get to have you as my beautiful bonus daughter, I've loved every moment with you. I love you so much, happy birthday sweet girl."

Coincidentally, Taylor's birthday happened to fall just a couple days after her former step-father Josh Hall's birthday, who turned 44 last week and marked the occasion with a trip to Big Sur, California.

© Instagram Josh Hall shares a photo from his vacation to Big Sur, California for his 44th birthday, posted on Instagram

"Birthdays here, never disappoint…," he wrote on social media. The trip was his first getaway since he and Christina filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage earlier this year.