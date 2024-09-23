Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker reveals unfortunate incident with baby Rocky behind him being 'out of the spotlight'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, particularly the former, lead very public lives, but they are trying their best for it not to be the case when it comes to their son Rocky.

Though the Poosh founder's three older kids, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope and Reign, have been in the spotlight virtually since they were born, and the Blink-182 drummer's two kids, Landon and Alabama, also lead public lives, they are hoping to do things differently with their ten-month-old.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, welcomed baby son Rocky Thirteen (the 13th Kardashian grandchild) on November 1, 2023, and despite a recent breach of their privacy, they are adamant about keeping him out of the public eye.

Travis Barker shares father-son bond with baby Rocky

Travis, recently speaking with the Wall Street Journal, revealed: "Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight."

Though both Kourtney and Travis have shared glimpses of Rocky, they have yet to share any photos where his face is visible, and it appears they are keeping it that way.

Travis further noted: "If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids," adding: "I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

Still, regret aside, one plus of at least his son Landon, who will be 21 next month, leading a public life is that in following in his rockstar dad's footsteps, it has made for plenty of quality time for the father-son duo.

Landon makes music through his dad's label, DTA Records, and speaking on what their relationship is like, Travis said: "When I was growing up, I was into the Beastie Boys, Slayer, King Diamond and Minor Threat while my dad was listening to Johnny Cash, Buck Owens and Willie Nelson. At the time it was hard, having different musical tastes. But my son and I have had the same musical taste all our lives."

"It's the coolest relationship," he emphasized, and further shared: "Landon is home, most of the time, creating music by himself. But when I'm home, he asks me to do a few days in the studio or help finish a song, or listen to them, and I help him however I can."

As for what "wisdom" he tries to share with him, he said he tells him: "If you want to be great, you've got to spend countless days in the studio."

"You've got to make so much music before you make the music that you want to put out and give to the world," he maintained.

Travis shares both Landon and Alabama, who is 18, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2008. He is also a stepdad to her daughter with Oscar de la Hoya, Atiana de la Hoya, who is 25 years old.