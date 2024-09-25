Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Law & Order: SUV's Mariska Hargitay reveals how show has impacted her family life with husband and kids
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay pose with their children, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann and Amaya Josephine Hermann at the 2023 Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala at The Edison Ballroom on May 22,© Getty Images

The actress shares three children with husband Peter Hermann

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Mariska Hargitay has been a TV staple since she joined Law & Order: SUV in 1999.

The 60-year-old, who portrays Captain Olivia Benson, is forced to deal with harrowing storylines including sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Due to the heavy subject matter, Mariska has struggled to leave her work on set, especially in the early years of career.

"That's been a process," she told Interview magazine. "When I started the show, I wasn't aware of how deeply it would go into me."

Mariska admitted that even her husband, Peter Hermann, noticed a difference in her behavior.

"My husband Peter is always like, anytime I go anywhere, my first question is, 'What's the crime rate here?' So it's on the brain."

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "Raw" Episode 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson (Photo by Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)© NBC
Mariska has portrayed Olivia Benson since 1999

The actress confessed that the devastating storylines caused her to suffer from "secondary trauma", which she no doubt tried to hide from her children, August, 18, Amaya Josephine, 13, and Andrew, 12.

"There's been times when I didn't know how to protect myself, and I think I was definitely a victim of secondary trauma from being inundated with these stories and knowing that they were true," she explained. 

Mariska Hargitay shares a selfie with husband Peter Hermann from their vacation to Japan© Instagram
Mariska's husband Peter noticed a change in her

"Those were the parts that I didn't know how to metabolize, just because of the sheer volume of it."

Mariska was inspired by her role, and in 2014 she created the Joyful Heart Foundation so she would feel like she's "doing something about it".

Mariska Hargitay is seen at the "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" film set in Midtown, Manhattan on August 05, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Mariska has experienced 'secondary trauma' from her role as Olivia Benson

"I learned that one in three women will be assaulted, and one in six men," she stated.

"That's when I started going, 'I have to do something,' because the show was obviously tackling the subject matter, but when I learned the statistics, I said, 'Why isn't everyone talking about this?'"

Mariska Hargitay attends the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" 25th Anniversary Celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards on January 16, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Mariska created the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2014

She added: "And if I didn't know, I figured nobody knows what an epidemic violence against women is."

While she has personally struggled at times, Olivia is forever grateful to the show for surpassing her "wildest dreams".

Mariska Hargitay and Ice T in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit © Getty Images
Mariska's career is beyond her wildest dreams

"I knew that [Law & Order creator] Dick Wolf had this incredible track record, and I knew how smart he was and how respectful he was of his audience," she said.

"But this has surpassed my wildest dreams in terms of a career, but also in terms of personal fulfilment – that I could marry my acting with my philanthropy or with a personal mission to have a part in people's healing. I think about that often."

Mariska Hargitay accepts the Anniversary Tribute onstage during The Inaugural Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani 25 Broadway on June 04, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Mariska has broken records with her role as Olivia Benson

Mariska has broken records with her role as Olivia Benson as she is the longest-running live-action character in primetime TV history.

Law & Order: SUV is even where she met her husband in 2001 when he guest-starred on the police procedural drama.

Peter Herman and Mariska Hargitay during Entertainment Weekly 9th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party at Elaine's in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage)© Getty Images
Mariska and Peter met on Law & Oder: SUV in 2001

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in 2004, and they welcomed their first child August, in 2006. 

Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt daughter Amaya Josephine. Less than a year later, they adopted their second son, Andrew.

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay pose with their children, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann and Amaya Josephine Hermann at the 2023 Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala at The Edison Ballroom on May 22,© Getty Images
Mariska and Peter with their three kids

Opening up about becoming an adoptive mother, just like her character, Mariska told Good Housekeeping: "August wanted siblings, and Peter and I both envisioned this big family because we both come from that.

"Plus, we just had so much love to give," she added, stating that it was "always part of the plan" to adopt.  

