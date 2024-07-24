Law and Order: SVU announces major cast update for season 26

Mariska Hargitay and co will return in Law and Order: SVU this fall. Set to premiere on October 3, the hit drama has announced some major cast changes for season 26, but don't worry, your favourite stars aren't going anywhere.

© Getty Juliana Aidén Martinez will play a new detective

Adding to the Law and Order family, actress Juliana Aidén Martinez has signed on as a new detective, although details surrounding her role are currently under wraps. A mainstay on our screens, Juliana recently appeared as June in the hit Netflix series, Griselda, appearing alongside Sofia Vergara.

Marking another change for season 26, it has also been confirmed that Kevin Kane – aka Detective Terry Bruno – has been promoted to a series regular following his character's debut in the 24th series.

© Getty Kevin Kane has been promoted to a series regular

Reacting to the news, Kevin shared his excitement on Instagram, writing: "Cat is out of the bag…. Thanks to everyone at @wolfentertainment @nbclawandorder and especially @therealmariskahargitay David Graziano, Julie Martin, Jonathan Strauss, Phil Huffman @icet @peterscanavino @octaviopisano @ms_adkelly for the every day joy. And welcome @julianaaidenmartinez!!"

So, what's in store for season 26? NBC has yet to share details about the plot, but the network has hinted that there are more will-they-won't-they moments between Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Organized Crime'sElliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

Asked about the future of their relationship, in January 2024, Christopher said: "What I hope is that we find the space to move forward. I don't know if we have, but I look forward to keep trying it. To keep challenging it. To keep trying to figure it out."

© Getty Will Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler finally address their chemistry in season 26?

With the Law and Order franchise returning this fall, NBC has made a number of cast updates across the various shows. Among them, the flagship Law and Order has confirmed that ER legend, Maura Tierney, will play a new lieutenant in season 24. Billed as a series regular, the star's introduction follows Camryn Manheim's departure.

© Getty Maura Tierney has joined the cast of the flagship Law and Order this week

After starring on the show for three years, Camryn announced her departure in May. "I had the most incredible experience being a part of the Law & Order Universe, and more importantly the Wolfpack," she told fans on Instagram.

"I'm so thankful for the three wonderful seasons that I spent with this wildly talented cast of merry pranksters. Mehcad Brooks, Reid Scott, Connie Shi, Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn and Sam Waterston. Not to mention the stellar guest stars that came in and out of the studio doors.

© Getty Camryn Manheim left Law and Order earlier this year

"I loved showing up for work each and every day, loved keeping the boys in line at Precinct 27 and most importantly, loved spending time with the most hard working, professional and kindhearted crew. They are truly New York's finest. Something wonderful awaits me around the corner, and I can't wait to see what it is. Until then… Go Knicks!"