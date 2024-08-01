Mariska Hargitay's three kids look so grown up as they make rare appearance with famous parents — see photo

The Hermann family takes the Olympics! Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are currently spending their summer in Paris, cheering on Team U.S.A. at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Mariska, 60, and Peter, 56, are spending their summer months with their three children, 18-year-old August, 13-year-old Amaya, and 12-year-old Andrew, before the oldest heads off to college in the fall.

The family-of-five were among the most excited to catch Katie Ledecky's triumph at the games, especially her dominant gold in the swimming 1500m freestyle.

Mariska took to Instagram with a sweet photo of her family with Katie's family, celebrating her win, and fans marveled at just how grown up their kids looked. "So honored to celebrate the extraordinary @katieledecky with the extraordinary Ledecky family!!"

One gushed: "This is so freaking cute! Two amazing families with two legendary and extraordinary women!" and another said: "What an amazing experience – for your family and hers!! (Also, is August taller than Peter?)" A third added as well: "I can't believe how grown up the kids are!"

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter with their three children and the family of Katie Ledecky

The family recently spent time in Japan together, getting in some well-deserved private moments before August's departure from the nest, the first in the household to do so.

When the Law & Order star was honored at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards in New York City in June, she spoke about how she and Peter were handling the transition.

© Getty Images The fivesome caught some of the Olympics' most thrilling swimming events

"You know, my husband Peter and I are in the process of watching our oldest son graduate from high school, and we've been shuffling around our house for the last few months just muttering, 'Where does the time go? Where's the time go? What happened?'" she told the crowd in her speech.

Mariska even joked during a prior appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark that she would follow August to college, saying: "The joke has been with August that wherever he goes to college, I am buying an apartment. That is the joke. I say to him every time, like if he goes on a date I go, 'So, what time should I meet you guys?'"

© Getty Images August leaves the family home for college in the fall

On the other hand, the appearance at the Olympics was a rare sighting for pre-teen Andrew, who is less of a fixture at public events and the spotlight as his older siblings. Back in 2018, Peter also wrote a children's book titled If the S in Moose Comes Loose, dedicated to his three children, and spoke about finding the most reassurance in the material from his youngest.

"I was nervous showing it to my kids," he admitted in an interview with People. "The first time that I actually read them the complete book, I think they could tell that I was hoping they would really like it."

© Getty Images The three kids rarely make public appearances with their parents

"They were like, 'Dude, Dad, chill.' And they love it. Now our youngest keeps asking for it, but I think that it might be because he wants to get in with me. I think it's a slightly political move. Smart little dude!"