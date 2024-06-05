Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann ask 'what happened?' as she opens up about oldest son August

Mariska Hargitay joins the many moms around the globe who are experiencing the bittersweet sensation of seeing their children leave the nest for the first time.

The 60-year-old shares three children with her husband Peter Hermann — 17-year-old August, 13-year-old Amaya, and 12-year-old Andrew.

Their oldest is now on the cusp of leaving the family nest behind for his own adventure, graduating from high school days ago and leaving for college in the fall.

Mariska, who was honored at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards in New York City on Tuesday June 4, spoke about how seeing their son get ready to leave home was not the most pleasant experience.

"You know, my husband Peter and I are in the process of watching our oldest son graduate from high school, and we've been shuffling around our house for the last few months just muttering, 'Where does the time go? Where's the time go? What happened?'" she emotionally told the crowd during her speech, per People.

Mariska revealed the news last month during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark that her son was going to college, even feigning a fainting spell to the audience's amusement.

© Getty Images Mariska's son August will be leaving the family home for college in the fall

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star joked that she was "not a fan" of seeing her son grow up and quipped about the extent to which she'd follow him. "The joke has been with August that wherever he goes to college, I am buying an apartment."

"That is the joke. I say to him every time, like if he goes on a date I go, 'So, what time should I meet you guys?'"

She opened up about sending him off later this year and how the process proved more challenging than expected for both the parents and August himself. "It is so stressful."

© Getty Images The "Younger" star and Mariska share three children

"And I thought that it wouldn't be because I'm very much like, 'You will end up where you're supposed to be,' and he did, but you can say that all you want until you go through it. It's so hard, and it's so stressful for these kids."

Kelly Ripa, an empty nester herself, quipped: "One down and two to go!" She and her co-host and husband Mark Consuelos are the parents of three adult children, one of whom is in college while the other two are graduates.

© Getty Images "We've been shuffling around our house for the last few months just muttering, 'Where does the time go? Where's the time go? What happened?'"

Also in her speech at the Gotham TV Awards, Mariska reflected on 25 years of Law & Order and 25 years of Olivia Benson, sharing her praise for the show and how it has foregrounded the stories of survivors.

"I cannot tell you how gratifying it is, how important it is, that Law & Order: SVU, the longest-running scripted drama in television history, is a show that tells women's stories,” she said with pride.

© Getty Images August will also turn 18 later this month

"It's a show that tells survivors' stories. It tells the stories of survivors all along the spectrum of gender identity," adding that the aim of the series has always been "You matter. Your story matters. And we're going to tell it."