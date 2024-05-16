Meet Mariska Hargitay's 5 famous siblings and how they've followed in their famous parents' footsteps

Mariska Hargitay may be one of the most bankable stars of the moment, especially with the continued successful run of Law & Order, but she comes from a family full of them.

The Special Victims Unit star, who turned 60 in January, is the daughter of bodybuilder and actor Mickey Hargitay and actress and 50s sex symbol Jayne Mansfield.

However, she's not the only actress in the family, as her five siblings have followed the path set by their parents as well. Here's all you need to know about Mariska's siblings…

© Getty Images Mariska is the daughter of Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield

Tina Hargitay

Tina Hargitay is the oldest of the siblings and Mariska's first half-sister, born in 1949 to Mickey and his first wife Mary Birge. She is most unlike her siblings in the sense that she has remained completely out of the spotlight.

© Getty Images Tina Hargitay maintains the most private life of all the half-siblings

While it is reported that she enjoys a generally close relationship with her half-siblings, thanks to their connections on Facebook, she has maintained a private life, to the point that not much is known about her outside of her lineage. She reportedly lives with her own family in Idaho.

Jayne Marie Mansfield

Jayne Marie Mansfield, born in November 1950, was Jayne's daughter with her first husband Paul Mansfield. She quickly followed in her mom's footsteps, making her debut as a Playboy Playmate in 1976, making her the first daughter of a Playmate to be a featured model in Playboy.

© Getty Images Mariska with her half-sister Jayne Marie Mansfield

She also had a brief acting career in the '70s, which is when she married Barry Lang and had a son before getting divorced soon after. However, she left the industry behind and as of 2008, was a money manager in LA. She did join her siblings to support Mariska at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2013.

Mickey Jr. Hargitay

The oldest of Jayne and Mickey's children, born in December 1958, Mickey had brief credits in movies and TV as a child with his parents, but quickly gave that up for a different passion — since 1980, he has run Mickey Hargitay Plants in Hollywood.

© Instagram Mariska and her older brother Mickey Hargitay Jr. at his shop, Mickey Hargitay Plants

While not a member of the showbiz crowd like his siblings, his store has become a Hollywood staple, boasting clients like George Clooney, Jim Carrey, and Mariska herself, who shared photos with her brother on May 16, gushing: "Heavenly morning with this one. I stopped by the best plant shop in LA."

Zoltan Hargitay

Zoltan Hargitay was born in August 1960 to Jayne and Mickey, and just like his older brother, found an unconventional route into the entertainment industry.

© Getty Images Mariska's older brother Zoltan Hargitay (second from right)

He has worked as a carpenter for Hollywood studios for over three decades, contributing sets to 1990s productions like Shrunken Heads and Reflection on a Crime, and most recently for Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. He also remains close with his siblings.

Antonio "Tony" Cimber

The youngest of the half-siblings, Tony Cimber was born in October 1965 to Jayne and her third husband Matt Cimber, two years before his mom's tragic passing.

© Getty Images A baby Tony Cimber, the youngest of the half-siblings

Tony maintains a quiet life away from the spotlight as well, although has worked as an actor and director on projects like GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (1986), Jerusalem, 3000 ans d'histoire (2006), and The Original Ladies of Wrestling (2019). He is based out of LA as well.