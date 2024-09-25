Celebrities Robson Green, Steph McGovern, and Liz and Kelvin Fletcher joined their good friend, actress Laura Norton on Saturday evening to help raise much-needed funds for the charity Cure Usher.

The annual Cure Usher Ball, sponsored by WATA and West Nautical and held at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead, was organised by the charity’s patrons Laura Norton – who plays Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale – and her co-star and fiancé Mark Jordon.

© David Longstaffe Laura Norton and her fiancé Mark Jordan at the Cure Usher Ball

The couple’s two children, son Jesse, aged three, and daughter Ronnie, almost two, were both diagnosed with Usher syndrome in 2022, so the cause is particularly close to the couple’s hearts.

Usher syndrome is a rare genetic condition and the leading cause of combined deafness and blindness (and in some cases balance problems). The star couple, who met on Emmerdale in 2014, held the ball to raise awareness for the little-known condition, with all funds going towards research for a cure.

© David Longstaffe Robson Green supporting the Cure Usher Ball

Robson Green, who is currently working on Grantchester and the upcoming Robson Green's Weekend Escapes, said: "My friend Laura and her husband Mark have dedicated themselves to raising awareness and funding for Usher Syndrome, something they live alongside on a daily basis.

"In a world where the voices of those with rare conditions can often go unheard, the Cure Usher charity ball provided a platform to elevate these voices, fostering understanding and compassion. It was an invitation to be part of something larger than ourselves, to be agents of change and hope and also... it's what friends do."

Paying tribute to Laura and Mark’s work planning the ball, Liz and Kelvin Fletcher, stars of Fletchers' Family Farm, told HELLO!: "They did an incredible job tonight. I don’t know how they do it, I’m sure they saw loads of flaws, but we really didn’t! They make it look easy and I absolutely know none of it is. We are so proud to be supporting Laura and Mark and the important work they are doing."

© David Longstaffe Kelvin and Liz Fletcher

Laura said of the evening: "The ball was amazing, and everybody came together. There was a three-course meal and Steph McGovern hosted and presented videos throughout the meal. Then there was a raffle and auction, and Joe McElderry sang. My highlight was seeing a room of 310 people in my hometown, where Mark is now an honorary Geordie, come together and support us. The most important thing is that we’ve raised awareness and raised funds for the charity.

"Steph McGovern was incredible – she was so good at talking about Usher syndrome, and we had these hard-hitting videos from parents, their lived experiences. You could have heard a pin drop in the room when they were watching these videos.

"These people who live with the condition deserve to have the world know about it so that we can get funds for a cure. It’s two vital senses that have been impaired. It’s about telling people it’s a race against the clock, every second counts."

© David Longstaffe The singer Joe McElderry

Amy Walsh, who plays Tracey Metcalfe in Emmerdale, added: "The stories we’ve heard tonight, as parents, will never leave us and it’s so important to spread this message wide that we NEED to raise money to help find a cure for this devastating syndrome."