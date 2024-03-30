Steph McGovern shares precious insight into relationship with rarely-seen daughter

Steph McGovern has jetted off on a beautiful holiday as she makes the most of the four-day weekend, but ahead of her holiday she shared the sweetest insight into her relationship with her daughter.

On Good Friday, the former Packed Lunch star decided to relax by curling up with a copy of Isaac and the Egg and a glass of prosecco alongside a sweet gift that had been given to the star by her daughter. Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, Steph said: "What a good Friday. New book and something fizzy! (Oh and a shell my daughter found today and asked me to look after)."

Indeed, in the snap shared which featured Steph's new book and crystalline glass was a small shell that was sat on top of a glass table.

Although the mum-of-one hasn't revealed where her holiday destination is, the presenter shared a photo of Newcastle International Airport before flying over a sandy coastline.

Steph keeps her private life out of the public eye and she hasn't named who her partner is, or shared any photos of her four-year-old's face or name.

But back in November, the 41-year-old melted hearts as she enjoyed the sweetest moment with her young girl as the youngster marked her fourth birthday.

In a photo, the star gaped at the camera in horror, her mouth open and panic in her eyes as she lay on her back in a foam pool. She captioned the image: "The face of a woman trying to get through a four-year-old's b'day party. (And subsequently, get out of the foam pool in a civilised manner)."

The second image Steph hilariously shared was one from her point of view deep in the ball pool, with a caption that read: "It was at this point I wondered whether I would ever see daylight again". While two children were seen in the photo, Steph covered their photos with heart emojis.

Steph's daughter recently began nursery, and Steph exclusively revealed to HELLO! about how she got emotional when the youngster had her first parents evening. "She had her first parents evening the other night, and I really struggled not to get upset," she admitted. "Not because they said anything bad, but because all you want is for your child to be happy and kind."

She then added: "She's going to have to start wearing a uniform soon. I'm going to have to pretend to her it's a costume because she's obsessed with costumes."