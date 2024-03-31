Steph McGovern shares relatable parenting moment after addressing 'insensitive' pregnancy speculation

TV presenter Steph McGovern tends to keep her personal life private but she does occasionally give a glimpse into her experience of motherhood.

At the weekend, for example, she took to her Instagram Stories, where she revealed a very relatable parenting moment from her family holiday.

Sharing an image of herself wearing sunglasses and sipping on a large glass of gin and tonic, the Steph's Packed Lunch presenter wrote: "That moment you get your lips round your first GnT… and then your child shouts you to get on the bouncy castle [crying emoji]."

Earlier this month, Steph was forced to take to social media to deny that she was pregnant for the second time after a doctored photo appeared online. The star posted an image that another account had shared which appeared to show her sporting a baby bump.

She captioned the picture: "A picture that has been doctored to make me look heavily pregnant. For lots of reasons this is really insensitive."

She then showed the actual picture, taken in the front of a car as Steph beamed alongside fellow broadcaster Ashley James, in which no bump could be seen.

This isn't the first time Steph has made it clear that she isn't expecting again, following a last-minute outfit change ahead of last month's TV Choice awards.

Revealing her choice of outfit on Instagram, a gorgeous yellow satin suit, the down-to-earth star thanked fans for their feedback on her look.

She wrote: "The decision has been made. "Thanks for your help. Long dress won the vote, but I tried alone I had looked about 7 months pregnant (which I'm not). Suit came second and I had this cracker in my wardrobe from this shoot a few years ago."

Steph's popular daytime show, Steph's Packed Lunch, ended at the end of last year after being cancelled by Channel 4. It was, however, nominated for a BAFTA, as well as the TV Choice award for Best Daytime Show.

Explaining the decision to cancel the show, the broadcaster stated: "With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

"We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target. We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph's Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions."

Busy mum Steph now juggles a podcast and other projects alongside raising her four-year-old daughter, whose name she has never publicly revealed.

Notorious for keeping her life with her partner and their child private, the star nonetheless delighted fans recently when she shared a rare mother-daughter photo.

It wasn't a snap of herself with her little girl, however, but with her own mum, with whom she enjoys a close bond. The pair spent some quality time together, going by train to Middlesbrough, where Steph is from.