Meet Toby Keith’s kids and wife Tricia Lucus — including his country-singing daughter

The late Toby Keith left a huge legacy in country music when he passed away in February 2024, which is being recognized as his family and peers gathered to celebrate him in Toby Keith: American Icon. The likes of Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and more appeared for the show, streamed on Peacock and NBC.

© Jason Kempin Tracy Keith, Krystal Keith, Shelley Covel, Haley Covel, Stelen Covel and Tricia Covel attend Toby Keith: American Icon tribute at Bridgestone Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

His wife and children were also there, reminding fans that as well as his impressive career, he had a softer side as a father of three.

The country star loved kids, and in his philanthropy he did a lot to support children's cancer charities. He founded Ally's House in 2004, a cancer charity named after the deceased daughter of one of his former bandmates. He also established the Toby Keith Foundation that built housing for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

When Toby married his wife Tricia Lucus, he adopted her daughter Shelley. They went on to have Krystal and Stelen. The former followed in her father's footsteps as a country singer, while the latter owns a number of businesses.

He once said: "I absolutely love performing and writing songs, but being at home with my wife, Tricia, and my three kids is the best feeling of all."

Here's everything you need to know about his family.

Tricia Lucus

© Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018 Toby Keith (R) and Tricia Lucus attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Toby met his wife of over 40 years in a local bar while he was working as an oil field worker. He started singing in local bars with his band called the Easy Money Band, when he met Tricia who was working as an oil company secretary.

After three years of dating, the couple married in 1984 and Toby would go on to adopt Tricia's daughter.

In 1982, Oklahoma's oil industry was in decline, and after losing his work, Toby decided to concentrate on music. They would play regional gigs full-time, and he and Tricia would juggle creditors and start raising their family.

He said of his wife's belief in him: "It took a strong-hearted and loving woman to say, 'He's good enough at music that I’ve got to let him try. And it'll be a great shot for both of us if he can make it work."

Shelley, 43

© Isaac Brekken Shelley Rowland Covel with adoptive father recording artist Toby Keith

Tricia gave birth to Shelley in 1980, and not long after her mom got married, Toby adopted the little one. Shelley tends to keep out of the spotlight, but she is reportedly married and welcomed a child with her husband.

Krystal, 38

© Jason Kempin Krystal Keith, daughter of Toby Keith, performs onstage for the Toby Keith: American Icon tribute at Bridgestone Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Toby and Tricia welcomed Krystal on September 30, 1985. She has chosen to follow in her father's footsteps as a country singer. Krystal made waves when she featured on her dad's 2004 cover of Inez and Charlie Foxx's "Mockingbird," which they performed together at the 38th Annual CMA Awards that year.

The country star was sure to support his daughter as she made her way through the industry, explaining in 2012: "I can save her some of the heartache, and protect her a little bit from media."

© Frank Micelotta Toby Keith and his daughter Krystal perform on stage at the 38th Annual CMA Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House November 9, 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The following year, she put out her first album, Whiskey & Lace, which included the song "Daddy Dance with Me." She said of the song: "I wrote it for my father-daughter dance at my own wedding, and we just did the video. It was an amazing experience."

Krystal is married to Andrew Sandubrae with whom she shares two daughters: Kirby and Hensley.

Stelen, 27

© Terry Wyatt Toby Keith's son, Stelen Covel speaks at the announcement of the 2024 Country Music Hall of Fame Induction at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 18, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The couple welcomed their youngest child and only son Stelen on April 17, 1997. According to LinkedIn, Stelen is a Commercial and Residential Real Estate Investor who owns 405 Burger Bar, Hollywood Corners, and Tequila Chulos.

The 27-year-old graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in Entrepreneurship and Venture Management. Stelen married Haley Covel in 2021.