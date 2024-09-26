Michael Douglas displays youthful good looks as he snuggles up with wife and kids in heartwarming photo

It was a double celebration for Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones on Wednesday as they rang in their respective birthdays.

On September 25, Michael turned 80 and Catherine took her 55th trip around the sun. They paid tribute to each other on the day before their daughter, Carys, chimed in to wish her "incredible" parents the best day.

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old confessed she was practically lost for words when it came to talking about her mom and dad, so shared a snapshot of their picture-perfect life instead.

Carys added a family photo from when she and her older brother, Dylan — now 24 – were little kids.

She sat on her dad's knee, while Catherine placed a gentle hand on Michael's leg and Dylan peeked out with a cheeky grin from behind them.

The photo looked to be about 15 years old and not surprisingly, the family all looked very different.

The kids are now all grown up and have changed extensively, while Catherine and Michael have also aged gracefully.

Michael was planting a kiss on his daughter's head in the image and sported his trademark swept back hairstyle, but with a little less grey than today.

Catherine still modeled beautiful, long brunette tresses and the good-looking duo, along with their kids, made for a sweet photo.

"Happy birthday to my incredible parents," Carys wrote. "No words can describe my love for you."

It was in stark contrast to the cheeky image, the Chicago actress posted as a "gift" for her husband. She chose to share an arty photo of herself nude on social media and explained why in the caption.

"In my birthday suit!" she wrote. "After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course."

Fans said it was an "excellent" choice and Alec Baldwin even quipped that with a photo like that there would be "no time for golf."

Catherine previously spoke about the secret behind her long-lasting marriage to Michael and explained to the Wall Street Journal that the number one ingredient is "laughter."

She said: "We have a lot of fun together. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."

Catherine added that they "respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting."

That's not to say they haven't had their share of ups and downs and split in 2013 for a brief time. She addressed the break-up in an interview with The Telegraph during which she confessed: "It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day.

"I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. 'Will you marry me?' 'Sure!' But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it anymore – I'll put it up for resale."

And she shrugged off their age difference: "We were born on the same day, 25 years apart. We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me. I remember people saying, 'When you're 50, he's going to be 75.' Well, that’s just maths."