Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago looks so grown up in new photos from family vacation

Kim Kardasian's youngest daughter Chicago is her mom's spitting image in a series of new pictures that show just how close Kim is with her children.

The SKIMS founder shared a carousel of snaps of her two youngest, Chicago, six, and five-year-old son Psalm, captioning the post: "Heaven."

© Instagram Kim Kardashian and daughter Chicago

In one photo, the children are pictured sitting with two others in a field with a stunning sunset fading behind them, while a second showed Chicago sitting with her mom and the two smizing into the camera.

In another Kim kissed her daughter on the cheek, while one snap showed Psalm and Kim cuddling at the table.

© Kim Kardashian Kim kisses daughter Chicago on the cheek

Kim is also mom to son Saint, eight, and 11-year-old daughter North, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. The four are all now in school, and in mid-September she shared a series of pictures of the children getting ready for their first day of school.

North and Chicago were wearing blue and white plaid skirts with blue polo shirts, while Saint wore blue shorts and a grey hoodie; Psalm wore a khaki pair of shorts and a red polo shirt.

North, who is now rocking braces for a second time, took one of the selfies, while in another the four children stood in a line with Kim holding up a peace sign.

The tween went public with her dyslexia diagnosis in 2023 during a TikTok live, in which she asked viewers: "Guys, I have dyslexia...Do you even know what that is?"

© Kim Kardashian Kim is close with her eldest daughter North

Kim quickly cut her daughter off, sharing that she had intentionally not talked about "stuff that you're going through" to keep the tween's privacy.

But earlier in September, Kim shared a video of her friend Lauren Sanchez discussing her own experience of going through school not knowing about her dyslexia, and it being the reason why things like reading and writing were so hard for her.

Kim added the caption: "I'm reposting this not [because] she's my friend and I love her, but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay."