Kim Kardashian's lookalike daughter Chicago steals the show in new family photo

Kim Kardashian's family enjoyed a cozy weekend at home, but it was her lookalike daughter, Chicago, who stole the spotlight.

The SKIMS founder, 42, shared a heartwarming glimpse into her Saturday night with her children — Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

In a sweet Instagram post, the reality star offered fans a peek into their quiet evening together.

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago models

The photo showed the three siblings cuddled up in bed with their mom, who appeared relaxed and radiant in a simple no-makeup look and a comfy black hoodie.

Chicago rested her head on Kim's shoulder, flashing a smile, while Saint, always the joker, pulled a goofy face for the camera. Little Psalm, ever the shy one, partially covered his face with his hands.

© Instagram Kim Kardashian with her three kids Chicago, Saint and Psalm

Kim captioned the post with a single word: "Home." It perfectly captured the warm, intimate moment shared between the family members as they savored some downtime before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season.

It’s clear that the Kardashian-West children have been making the most of their summer. Earlier this month, Kim posted a series of photos on Instagram from a lakeside camping trip she took with her four kids.

Kim Kardashian with her daughters North and Chicago

The pictures showcased the siblings' tight bond as they enjoyed various activities, from group outings to scenic dinners. "Summertime Funtime," Kim captioned the post, which was filled with laughter, love, and some of the most picturesque views.

But it’s not just family fun that has kept Chicago in the spotlight. The 6-year-old recently made headlines for her surprising musical debut on her father Kanye West's new album, Vultures 2.

Released on August 2, the album, a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, features Chicago on track 10, titled Bomb.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago

Her adorable lines capture the essence of childhood joy, focusing on her favorite activities like going to the beach and soaking up the sun. “It’s Chicago, you know I’m the one / I like to have fun / I like to go to the beach / I like the sun,” she raps, proving that talent runs deep in the West family.

North, Chicago's older sister, also plays a prominent role on the album, impressively rapping in fluent Japanese on the same track. The siblings were recently seen dancing on stage during their dad’s listening party in Utah on August 9, with North taking the mic again for another song from the album, Talking.

© Instagram Chicago has followed in her sister North West's footsteps by appearing on Kanye West's album

This wasn’t the first time North showcased her rap skills — fans were first introduced to her now-famous lyrics "Miss Westie" at a previous listening party.

North, who has already captivated audiences with her performances, has revealed that she’s been working on her own album, playfully titled"Elementary School Dropout.

It seems the Kardashian-West kids are already following in their parents' superstar footsteps, carving out their own paths in the entertainment industry.