Kelly Ripa's oldest son says 'it only gets better from here' as he shares news about future

Michael Consuelos has a bright future ahead of him. The hardworking son of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took to Instagram with some news this week, and he couldn't be more excited.

Alongside credits for The Real Housewives of New York that featured his name as a segment producer, Michael wrote: "Hell of a premier. Only gets better from here."

He added a smiling emoji next to his name, and revelled in the proud moment.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Kelly Ripa and Marc Consuelos' family

Michael has been making a name for himself in the entertainment industry, and now has a series of credits to his name, including many for Bravo.

In a conversation with Andy Cohen — who is a longtime family friend of the famous family — last year, Mark confessed "Bravo shows are huge" in their household.

© Instagram Michael Consuelos is credited on The Real Housewives of New York

He added: "We started watching [the Real Housewives of] Miami, which is blowing my mind.

"And you know, Michael is working on [them]…" the proud father said. Andy replied: "I know, it's crazy."

© Instagram Mark and Michael look so alike

Andy continued: "So Michael Consuelos is now working, and he worked on Jersey Housewives, he worked on this new season of [‘Real Housewives of] New York, and I keep texting him saying, ‘Who’s your favorite? Who are you enjoying?'"

At one point, Michael was focused on his time in front of the camera, rather than behind it. He starred as a young Hiram Lodge on Riverdale, alongside Mark.

Michael also had a role in the drama, Dissocia, but appears to be enjoying producing.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their daughter Lola

All three of their children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, are carving out their own futures.

Lola is breaking into the music industry as a singer, and Joaquin is still at college but proving his worth on the wrestling team too.

© Instagram Joaquin is their youngest

Their parents have been supportive of their lives but despite their immense wealth, they want their children to know they have to learn to support themselves.

“The bells and whistles; the stuff that they want — as long as you work for that, we will cover the core expenses, but once you graduate, that’s over,” she said on Live! while discussing her children joining the workforce. “Because we were married at 25, you know what I mean? And we feel like because we didn’t have safety nets, we got something cooking.”

© Instagram They're proud of their kids

Michael had a tough time finding work after graduating, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly and Mark recognized this and said: “I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back.”

“So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it’s hard."