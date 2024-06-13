Ryan Reynolds quips 'somehow I keep having kids' in vasectomy-themed Father's Day nod involving Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds certainly knows how to laugh at himself, as the Canadian-American actor and producer shows in a new Aviation Gin commercial.

The 47-year-old decided to target the other fathers in the audience by playing on his own status as a dad to four kids, even making a subtle but playful nod to his wife Blake Lively.

Watch below as Ryan takes viewers through the art of navigating the upcoming Father's Day with his signature drink, The Vasectomy…

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds riffs on having four kids in Father's Day special

After making his drink (and asking a slice of lemon how many kids it has), he even gets in a dig at his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, saying his drink "pairs perfectly with two dads over 40, pretending they're not too arthritic to pull off a superhero movie."

The clip was shared on social media as well, where fans found the nod to Blake's Betty Buzz hysterical, and Ryan captioned it: "The Happiest Drink on Earth. The @AviationGin Vasectomy, Deadpool Edition. Happy Father's Day!"

In a recent conversation with Hugh for People, though, Ryan did joke about potentially expanding his family when he mentioned that he had one kid while filming Deadpool, and two when making Deadpool 2.

© Maximum Effort Ryan demonstrated how to make a signature Aviation Gin drink, The Vasectomy

"Hopefully we don't do a Deadpool 8 because I don't want eight kids," he joked, leaving Hugh, also a dad-of-two, in a laughing fit. Ryan and Blake are the parents of daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and a fourth child, whose name and sex they are yet to reveal, born in late 2022. The three older daughters even joined their parents recently to see family friend Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour.

In their conversation, they also talked about imbibing a sense of patriotism in their children for their respective home countries, Canada for Ryan and Australia for Hugh, with each sharing how their kids maintained pride in their heritage.

© Maximum Effort The Vasectomy "pairs perfectly with two dads over 40, pretending they're not too arthritic to pull off a superhero movie."

Ryan shared: "I find Canada to be incredibly restorative to me. I don't really hide the fact that Canada's just so ingrained in my DNA. I mean, the country seems like an additional parent to me."

Hugh emphasized that his two kids, 24-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava, shared with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, were proud to be part Australian. "And I'm really proud of that. I think if you ask them, they'll say, 'Oh I'm Australian. I'm American too, but I'm Australian.'"

© Getty Images Ryan and Blake with their children at a Wrexham AFC match

Ryan added that his four children with Blake were also the same, having also spent much of their time in their dad's hometown of Vancouver.

"My kids are very much [the same], they have their Canadian passports as well and they feel a real connection to that, it's a point of pride of theirs," he gushed. "They've also spent huge amounts of their formative years in Canada, and particularly Vancouver, we shot Deadpool 1 and Deadpool 2 over there."

© Getty Images "[My kids] love being from Canada, they tell people, 'Oh, I'm half-Canadian, half-American.'"

Just like Hugh, Ryan added: "They love being from Canada, they tell people, 'Oh, I'm half-Canadian, half-American.'"