You can now buy Billie Eilish's wardrobe

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Billie Eilish’s style is a brilliantly chaotic mix of oversized silhouettes and deliberate androgyny, drenched in high-end streetwear and nonchalance.

The star exudes teen angst via her wardrobe, which is simmering with baggy designer trousers, Gucci galore, neon green and XL hoodies.

Now, you can tap into Billie’s anti-feminine style too. Taking to social media on Thursday, the 22-year-old shared her latest merch drop.

© Instagram/Billie Eilish Billie championed her own merchandise in an XL graphic T-shirt

Sporting her own piece, the singer wore a black oversized T-shirt featuring a graphic print of herself in a crouching position, executed in infrared crimson, gold and parrot green hues. The garment, coined the ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour Camo Layered Long Sleeve,’ was further emblazoned with her initials ‘BE’ and dotted with a yellow star.

As per the name, the contrast piece came complete with long camo-printed sleeves, which Billie co-ordinated with some camo-print combat trousers in a loose silhouette.

© Instagram/Billie Eilish The collection features a host of kitsch graphics and lounge-appropriate styles

A silver dog tag adorned the singer’s neck, casually layered over the colourful top. She wore her black hair down loose and went makeup-free for the selfie. A pair of silver hoops peaked out from under her straightened tresses.

The £65 top, which is currently up for grabs via the singer’s merchandise page, was produced using 80 per cent organic cotton and 20 per cent pure cotton. Non toxic dyes were shelved in favour of water-based inks to make the tee, and any water used in the process of the garment’s production was recycled and treated for circularity and safe discharge.

MORE: Billie Eilish stars in Charli XCX's lingerie-themed 'Guess' music video, and the fashion set has gone wild

RELATED: Billie Eilish's Olympic performance outfit was an ode to eclectic street style

The piece is one of many that Billie’s fans have to consider. Other merch garments included on the site span kitschy-cute graphic tank tops, contrast colour baby tees, zip-up hoodies, baseball caps and much more.

The collection is a celebration of Billie’s upcoming 2025 tour, ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft,’ which kicks off in Glasgow and wraps up in Dublin next summer.