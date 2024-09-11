Chris Hemsworth's look-alike twin sons look so grown up during rare moment in the spotlight — photos

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are no strangers to glitzy red carpet events, and now they are giving their sons a taste of the spotlight.

Though the couple typically keep their children out of the public eye, they've made some exceptions if it means they get to support their famous dad at some of his premieres, as they did for their latest outing.

The Marvel star, 41, and the Spanish model, 48, met in 2010 after they were introduced by his talent agent, and they started dating that September. They tied the knot only three months later, in Australia, with a surprise, intimate wedding over Christmas, and welcomed daughter India, 12, in May of 2012, followed by twins Sasha and Tristan, ten, in 2014.

On Wednesday, September 11, Chris and Elsa stepped out in Sydney, Australia alongside Tristan and Sasha for the Transformers One premiere, which in addition to Chris, who stars as Optimus Prime, also features Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key and Brian Tyree Henry, among others.

For the special outing, the twins looked so grown up, already almost as tall as their mom, and sported matching bowl haircuts and dapper button-down shirts with trousers.

Meanwhile, Elsa dazzled in a red silk jumpsuit with a bustier-like top and belted waist, while her husband sported a pale blue jacket with matching pants paired with a gray t-shirt.

© Getty This marks the twins' third red carpet

Sasha and Tristan last made a public appearance with their parents earlier this year but rather in Los Angeles, when in May, Chris was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Some weeks before, they had again stepped out for the Australian premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which featured both of their parents, and before that, they made their red carpet debut in 2022 for the Australian premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder.

© Getty Chris and Elsa's eldest daughter India was not in attendance

Chris has previously shared that his kids' names were inspired by either some of his favorite movie characters or colleagues who he holds dear.

© Getty Earlier this summer the boys also supported their dad at his Walk of Fame ceremony

India is named after Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford's legendary adventurer, Tristan was named after Brad Pitt's Legend of the Fall character Tristan Ludlow, and Sasha after a stuntman friend for the family.

© Instagram The Hemsworth-Pataky family

Despite Chris' super-hero status in Hollywood, he has been living away from tinsel town and instead back home in Australia since 2015. Speaking with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Chris — who now lives in Byron Bay, a surf town south of Australia's Gold Coast — recalled initially moving to be closer to his parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth, but noted how his evolving relationship with Hollywood, and its occasional superficiality, was also a motivating factor.

Now, he lives in a town that sees him as a true local, "one of us" a hotel employee told VF, and in a home with no room for boredom. Aside from its proximity to the beach, the home features an "enormous" fish tank, and houses the family's dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, donkeys, plus not to mention their horses that reside in their nearby farm.