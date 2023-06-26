John Travolta's daughter Ella inundated with support as she shares news close to home

John Travolta is a doting father and is no doubt incredibly proud of his daughter Ella, following her latest achievement.

The 23-year-old is an aspiring singer and her single, Dizzy, has reached new heights!

After releasing her song last year, Ella has now teamed up with Just Seconds Apart for a new version of the hit song.

Taking to Instagram to share a preview of the single, Ella wrote: "Dizzy feat. Just Seconds Apart is out now! We hope you love it as much as we loved creating it. From our hearts to yours. Link in bio/story to listen."

Fans were quick to congratulate the star on her success, with one writing: "Such a beautiful song, well done!" while another wrote: "You have the most incredible voice." A third added: "Just wow, Ella!"

Ella first released Dizzy in January 2022, and at the time she shared the exciting news on social media.

She wrote: "There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart. I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous)."

John Travolta's daughter Ella is becoming a star in her own right!

Of course, her father was more than proud of her, and at the time wrote: "So proud of you baby girl. Love Dad."

Along with pursuing a career in music, Ella also showcased her acting skills back in 2021 after landing the lead role in the film Get Lost – a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland.

© Getty Ella Bleu Travolta with her dad and late mom Kelly Preston

The film saw Ella star as Alice/Alicia who goes on a magical trip to Budapest. John previously opened up about his family life, and how he has been helping his daughter when it comes to her acting career.

Chatting to Esquire Spain, he said: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives."

Ella Travolta has an incredible singing voice

He continued: "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten-years-old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

Along with Ella, John shares son Ben, 12, and late son Jett, who passed away aged 16, with his late wife Kelly Preston.

© Photo: Instagram John Travolta with children Ella and Benjamin

John is incredibly private but occasionally shares glimpses into his family's life on social media.

Most recently, the actor posted a lovely photo of himself with Ella and Benjamin sitting at home in Florida to mark Father's Day.

Ella shared the same photo on social media, alongside a heartfelt tribute to her dad. The actress/singer is becoming well-known in her own right, and recently shared another exciting update from her personal life.

The 23-year-old told her followers on social media that she was set to become a Maid of Honor for her friend Jade.

John and his children live in Florida

Ella took to Instagram to share a photo of a personalized box that had been made for her featuring photos of her and her friend Jade, who is the bride to be.

In the caption, Ella wrote: "Ahh love you Jadey". The picture also contained a card which had the words 'Will you be my Maid of Honor?'

It's safe to say that Ella said yes to the special role, and added to the post "Crying rn," alongside a slew of crying face emojis.

