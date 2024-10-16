Mariah Carey's twins share candid glimpse into privileged home life

Mariah Carey has an estimated net worth of $350 million – so it's not surprising she splurges on only the best for her children.

The 55-year-old is the proud mother of 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, affectionately nicknamed Roe and Roc, and her son recently shared an intimate glimpse inside their home life.

Taking to Instagram, Roc posted a short film that featured his sister and their friends enjoying activities including skateboarding and group dinners.

"pov: you use a high quality camera to vlog you and friends," he captioned the clip, revealing in the comments the camera he used is a Sony FX 3, which retails for almost $4,000.

The video also showed Roe posing for a photo taken by one of her friends, Roc playing on a drum kit, shopping, and watching a movie in what appeared to be a private screening room.

Mariah shares her twins with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, 43. The former couple tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed their only children together (Nick is also a dad to 10 other kids) on their third wedding anniversary, on April 30, 2011.

Though Mariah and Nick divorced five years later, they have remained friends and their kids' biggest supporters.

"They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," the doting mom told People in 2019, adding: "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."

While neither Roe nor Roc will ever want for anything thanks to their parents' fortunes, Nick revealed he and Mariah are raising their children to be humble.

"I want my kids to understand that every child isn't as fortunate as they are," he told People in 2012. Mariah echoed his sentiment in 2019, saying: "It's hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don't think everything is just handed to them."

Monroe appears to have taken after her mother and has inherited her musical talents. "Miss Monroe has a really, really good ear for music and a really beautiful tone, but I can't force her to sing, so if she wants to sing, she'll sing," Mariah said in 2016.

Monroe has performed on stage alongside Mariah several times over the years, including during her Christmas tour last year.

During an appearance on Good Morning America at the time, Mariah confessed her daughter was putting in even more work than she was rehearsing. "I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me. I think she has it together more than me," she shared.

Monroe and Moroccan are equally as supportive as their parents and rallied around their mom after her mother and sister died on the same day in August.

Last month, Nick revealed that Moroccan and Monroe have been by their mother's side to support her during this tumultuous time.

"She's really having a great time with the kids," The Masked Singer host told Page Six.

"That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her," he added. "So, it's outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do."

Sharing an update on Mariah, Nick explained: "She's doing the best that she possibly can, considering the circumstances. But as a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love."