Nick Cannon shares rare details of bond between his 12 kids including teenage twins with Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon is dad to 12 children, two of whom he shares with international superstar Mariah Carey: twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Now, the actor and TV personality has revealed that his brood are close and spend a "great summer" together.

"We hung out in Malibu, traveled and went to the beach a lot," Nick shared with the press on Thursday September 5. "So I think all the kids really enjoyed themselves."

© Chelsea Guglielmino Nick is dad to 12 children between 18-months-old and 13-years-old

Nick acknowledged that "dealing with me must be madness," for the moms, but he shared that the secret to co-parenting is simply to always put "the kids first".

"At the end of the day, if you put the kids first and remove ego, you can do anything," he said. But it's not been all fun and games this summer, as Nick has also been dealing with the fact that his twins turned 13 on April 30, 2024.

"Teenagers are scary. I feel like I'm still a teenager," he joked. "To see my daughter literally becoming a young woman before my eyes, it is very scary."

All we know about Nick Cannon and his 12 children

The twins, who affectionately go by Roc and Roe, are just two of Nick's twelve children; five of them alone were born in 2022, each to different mothers.

Roc and Roe were born in 2011, three years after Mariah and Nick married, and the pair are close with their father after spending more time with him in recent years; Nick was married to Mariah between 2008 and 2016.

Nick Cannon with his kids Moroccan and Monroe

In addition to his children with Mariah, Nick has fathered three children with Abby de la Rosa – twins Zillion and Zion, and daughter Beautiful – and three children with Brittany Bell – sons Golden and Rise, and daughter Powerful.

Nick and Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi welcomed their son, Legendary Love, in July 2022, and his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with LaNisha Cole, a former Price Is Right model who starred alongside both Bob Barker and Drew Carey, was born in September 2022.

© Instagram Nick Cannon with Abby and their three children over Easter

On June 30 2021 Nick welcomed his first son Zen with Alyssa Scott, nine days after the birth of Zion and Zillion.

Tragically, less than two months later, Zen was diagnosed with high-grade glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and he died in December 2021.

© Instagram Nick and Alyssa Scott hold baby Zen on the beach days before his death

They welcomed a daughter, Halo – Nick's youngest – in December 2022.

Nick has admitted that having so many children has left him "spread thin," telling The Checkup with Dr. Agus podcast: ""Being a father of multiple kids, the biggest guilt is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children. One 'cause I'm constantly working and two, because I'm just spread thin."

