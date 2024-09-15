Mariah Carey takes twins Moroccan and Monroe to new heights in epic vacation photos

Mariah Carey is taking her twins Moroccan and Monroe to new heights!

Ahead of a slew of performances in Beijing, the "Fantasy" singer did some touristing with her kids in China, including a visit to the famed Great Wall of China, which she walked in heels!

The Grammy-winning artist shares her twins, who celebrated their milestone 13th birthday earlier this year, with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, to whom she was married from 2008 to 2016.

Mariah Carey's twins share surprising video with dad Nick Cannon

Amidst her exciting family trip, Mariah took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos from their "great" climb.

She first shared a photo posing in between the two kids with a mountainous view behind her, Monroe, a huge Olivia Rodrigo fan, wearing a hoodie from her Guts tour, while her brother Moroccan sported a Vincent Van Gogh t-shirt with denim bermuda shorts.

The doting mom later shared a photo of herself, wearing a black crochet maxi dress, plus another highlighting their long walk ahead.

© Instagram The twins tagged along for the epic adventure

"It really is great!" she aptly wrote in her caption. She later also wrote on X, formerly known as twitter: "At the Great Wall of China! Someone should've warned me about heels (not that I would've listened)."

MORE: Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe dotes on younger half-sister Halo in new photo from dad Nick Cannon

MORE: Mariah Carey inundated with fan support as she breaks silence after devastating family deaths

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post over on Instagram and rave over it, with one cheekily writing: "A monumental iconic landmark & the Great Wall of China," as others followed suit with: "Two great wonders of the world," and: "The great wall of China being in the presence of the greatest artist ever lived miss @mariahcarey," as well as: "Look at Roc & Ro there getting so tall!"

© Instagram Mariah walked the Wall in heels!

It has been a tough couple of weeks for Mariah and her family, as she recently lost both her mother, Patricia, and older sister, Alison, on the same day; the former was 87 while the latter was 62.

MORE: Nick Cannon shares rare details of bond between his 12 kids including teenage twins with Mariah Carey

© Instagram She has two upcoming concerts in Beijing

She first broke the news of their heartbreaking passing in a statement to People, which read: "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

MORE: Nick Cannon spends time with twins he shares with Mariah Carey following devastating family losses

© Instagram The twins are officially teenagers

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," she continued. "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Ahead of her shows in China and others in Brazil, as part of the Rock in Rio festivities later this month, she returned to social media with a video of her rehearsing, and wrote: "Back at work. It's been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone's love and support so much and I can't wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!"