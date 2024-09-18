Mariah Carey suffered a tragic loss last month when her mother and her sister both died on the same day.

While she has been coping with the unimaginable pain of losing her loved ones, Mariah, 55, has not been alone in her grief.

Her ex-husband, Nick Cannon – who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016 – revealed that their 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, have been by their mother's side to support her during this tumultuous time.

"She's really having a great time with the kids," The Masked Singer host, 43, told Page Six.

"That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her," he added. "So, it's outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do."

Sharing an update on Mariah, Nick explained: "She's doing the best that she possibly can, considering the circumstances. But as a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love."

Mariah has since returned to work and recently performed in Beijing, ahead of her shows in Brazil later this week, as part of the Rock in Rio festivities.

Her children have accompanied her and on Saturday, she shared some photos of them posing on the Great Wall of China, which Mariah walked in heels.

"At the Great Wall of China! Someone should've warned me about heels (not that I would've listened)," she captioned the family snapshots.

Earlier this month, she shared a photo of herself "back at work" in a recording studio alongside a heartfelt message thanking her fans.

She wrote: "It's been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone's love and support so much and I can't wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!"

In a statement on August 26, Mariah revealed that her mother, Patricia, passed away at age 87, and her older sister Alison died at age 62. The cause of their deaths remains unknown.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Mariah told People.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," she continued. "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Mariah has a complicated relationship with her family. After her parents divorced when she was three, she stayed with her mother, as did her older brother, Morgan. Her sister moved in with their father, Alfred, and Mariah had little contact with her dad following her parents split.

Mariah has rarely spoken about her sister but did reveal in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, that she maintained a distant and complicated relationship with Alison the same way she did with her mother.

Speaking about her mom, Mariah said: "Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions."

Mariah added: "Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's."