Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe dotes on younger half-sister Halo in new photo from dad Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon may famously have a lot of children, but he is adamant about making sure they are all close.

The former television host first became a dad in 2011 with the birth of his twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He has since welcomed ten other children with five other women, and just shared the sweetest of photos featuring none other than his eldest daughter, Monroe, and his youngest, Halo Marie, who is 20 months.

Nick Cannon and His 12 Children

Nick took to Instagram on Monday and shared a heartwarming post featuring Monroe, who celebrated her milestone thirteenth birthday in April, hoisting her little sister, whose mom is Alyssa Scott, on her hip.

The post was set to CeCe Winans' song "Always Sisters," and Nick wrote in his caption: "Cannon Girls! My Youngest and My Oldest! Monroe and Halo!" alongside a string of red heart emojis.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the heartwarming moment and gush over it, with one writing: "Love this!! Hey Roe Roe. Your sister is adorbs," as others followed suit with: "Monroe has grown up on us seems like overnight. Both are beautiful girls!" and: "I love seeing all the kids interact together," as well as: "Beautiful Cannon girls."

© Instagram Monroe is 13 and Halo in 20 months

Halo was born in December 2022, one year after her older brother Zen passed away aged just five months after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

In addition to the twins and Halo, Nick welcomed Golden Sagon in February 2017 with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares Powerful Queen, born in December 2020, and Rise Messiah, born in October 2022.

© Instagram Nick recently hosted the twins' 13th birthday party

In June 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with model and DJ Abby de la Rosa, with whom he also shares daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, born in November 2022, a month after his son Rise with Brittany was born.

© Getty Nick and Mariah were married from 2008 to 2016

Moreover, in July of 2022, he welcomed son Legendary Love with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, and his daughter with LaNisha Cole, Onyx Ice Cole, was born in September 2022.

© Instagram

Nick, while attending the Fox Fall Press Day in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 5, opened up about his and the kids' "great summer" together.

"We hung out in Malibu, traveled and went to the beach a lot," he shared, adding: "So I think all the kids really enjoyed themselves."