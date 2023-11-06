Amanda Owen has, as usual, not allowed the recent spell of bad weather to rain on their family's parade when it comes to getting outside and stuck into hard work on Ravenseat Farm.

The TV star, who shares nine children with her ex-husband Clive Owen, shared a series of photos with her followers on social media featuring her daughters. Many marvelled at how grown up they are, particularly Clemmy.

Amanda wrote in the caption: "Been raining cats & dogs. A whole week of rain, wind & plenty of mud." One person commented on how grown up they are while stating that they miss seeing the family on television: "Clemmy is growing into a beautiful girl. Miss seeing the family x."

Another had a similar view, writing: "Beautiful children love seeing how they are doing & growing up so fast."

A third added: "Can't believe how much the girls have grown. You have done amazing bringing up your family while working a farm as well," as a fourth commented: "Oh goodness the girls are growing up fast."

© Instagram Amanda Owen shared new snaps of her daughters

Amanda and her family are living a more private life these days since their Channel 5 show, Our Yorkshire Farm, came off the air and since she and husband Clive announced their separation.

Despite their split, which they announced in 2022, the former couple continue to live together on Ravenseat where they share the workload and co-parent their nine children.

More recently, Amanda and Clive have also begun a joint project renovating a Grade II listed property located close to their Ravenseat Farm along with the help of their eldest son, Reuben. The plans include making the building a two-bedroom home complete with a living room, kitchen, shower room and utility room.

© Instagram Amanda Owen and her children get stuck into farm work

Shortly after announcing their split, Amanda opened up about how their living arrangements work, explaining how they both continue to reside at the farm. The Owen family in fact have two farms "next door" to each other, with Amanda living on one, and Clive living on the other.

"Sometimes I'm there, sometimes he's there, sometimes he's working away, sometimes I'm working away. We just have to make it fit," she told The Telegraph, adding: "There's enough room, believe me."

© ANL/Shutterstock Amanda and Clive announced their split in 2022

Amanda revealed on social media that although the split hadn't been easy, it was the "right choice" for the future of the Owen family. Clive, meanwhile, spoke candidly during an appearance on Lorraine in which he detailed the reasons behind the split.

"I handled it very badly, it was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things and I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending, a massive part to play," he said, adding: "When all this went on, I was ranting and raving and drinking and carrying on. It was taking her away I think. She was committed and we were all committed but it seemed to eat away at me and I handled it badly and behaved badly towards her."Amanda Owen's snaps of rarely seen daughter sparks reaction among fans