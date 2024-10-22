Aidan Turner's struggle 'juggling' family life with private son

Aidan Turner is wowing viewers with his performance in the gripping and racy new series, Rivals, on Disney+.

The actor is no stranger to success and a busy filming schedule, having previously appeared in popular shows such as Poldark, Being Human, and the Hobbit films, but it seems that since becoming a father, juggling a work-life balance is more of a task.

In July 2023, the 41-year-old opened up to the Irish Independent, explaining that he and his wife, Caitlin Fitzgerald – also an actress known for her roles in Masters of Sex, Sweetbitter and Succession – work hard to divide their time between their busy acting careers and raising their two-year-old son.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair Caitlin Fitzgerald and Aidan Turner attend the BAFTA Gala 2024

At the time, the family were spending time in London as Aidan explained to the publication: "[Caitlin] is in The Crucible at The Gielgud Theatre."

Explaining how the couple tag-team between jobs and parenting, he added: "So straight after today, I'll have to sprint back and take over from the nanny."

The father-of-one added: "It's become a little easier to work as he's got a little older, but juggling that life, it's hard. Life is definitely very different to what it was before."

Aidan Turner's thoughts on being a dad

The Poldark actor and Caitlin have stepped out together over the years attending Hollywood events including premieres and award shows, but the couple generally keep their private life to themselves.

© Amanda Edwards Caitlin Fitzgerald and Aidan Turner arrive at "The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then Bigfoot" premiere

However, Aidan did reveal in a recent interview with Stylist that being a dad has shaped his most recent role as Declan in the Jilly Cooper adaptation.

"I based a lot of him on my dad. I'm a parent now and there's something about Declan I wouldn't have been able to play until now," he said.

The couple welcomed their son, whose name has not been published, in early January 2022 and although they didn't confirm the news publicly at the time, Aidan and Caitlin were pictured walking through London with a stroller.

Where did Aidan and Caitlin meet?

Caitlin and Aidan met on the set of the movie The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot in 2017 and the film was released the following year.

The film also starred Sam Elliott and Ron Livingstone and was well-received by critics.

© Disney Plus / Robert Viglasky Aidan Turner as Declan in Rivals

However, the actors didn't confirm they were dating until 2019. The following year, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy attended by only a few people due to the restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was very private, there was almost nobody there," he told Chris Evans during a previous appearance on Virgin Radio. "There were six people but no family and a couple of friends that were in Italy already because it was right in the middle of lockdown."