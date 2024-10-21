Justin Bieber is so loved up with Hailey as they mark 'return' after baby Jack's birth

Justin Bieber delighted his fans recently when he shared a loved-up photo alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The black-and-white snap showed the couple gazing at each other while leaning in for a kiss and was shared on his Instagram page with his 295 million dedicated followers.

Hailey, 27, looked chic in a black leather jacket with her hair tied in a slick bun, while the Grammy Award-winning singer, 30, donned his usual ensemble of a baggy T-shirt, shades and a wide-brimmed hat.

The photo was shared on social media along with a carousel of other snaps showing Justin working hard in his home studio, perhaps hinting that new music is on the way.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber shared a loved-up photo

Fans were thrilled with Justin's post since the singer has been relatively quiet online since their son, Jack Blues Bieber, was born in August.

Many were also thrilled to see the 'Baby' hitmaker making his return to music with his studio snaps.

As one fan summed it up: "The man is working thank you, Lord." Another said: "Are you coming back to work, blondie?" A third wrote excitedly: "My idol is cooking!"

A fourth, meanwhile, added: "Take your time my love, we are here to love and support you."

Others were writing in the comments section how much they were looking forward to seeing baby Jack, who has not been shown on social media since the proud dad shared a photo of his tiny foot to announce his birth at the end of August.

© Instagram Justin Bieber appears to be working hard on new music

The Biebers' private life away from the spotlight with baby Jack

Though Hailey has been more active online since welcoming her first child to promote her beauty range, Rhode, the husband and wife, who wed in 2018, have not shared many details about their life as new parents.

The couple generally keep themselves to themselves and live a low-key life at their $20 million mansion in California shielding from the glare of the spotlight.

MORE: Justin and Hailey Bieber's 'strong and stable' baby name marks major shift

© Instagram Justin and Hailey have only shared this photo of baby Jack

Neither Hailey nor Justin have spoken publicly about how they've been finding life as first-time parents.

This is perhaps expected of the superstar couple since Hailey previously explained she would prefer to raise her family away from the public eye.

However, in a previous interview with GQ before she became a mom, the model and cosmetics mogul shared that her view somewhat changed when she began dating Justin, now conceding that public attention is "probably totally unavoidable."

She explained: "That was before I was married. Didn't know who I was going to be married to at the time, I'm sure.

"Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18."