Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt shares sweet glimpse into life with new baby
Joanne Froggatt in a red dress© Dave J Hogan

The Downton Abbey star became a mum for the first time last month

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
14 minutes ago
Joanne Froggatt became a parent for the first time last month when she welcomed her baby, and while the star hasn't shared a snap of her newborn, she has shared some insights into her life as a parent.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the mum-of-one shared a selection of baby products she had purchased for her baby. Alongside a series of white boxes from Baby Bjorn, Joanne wrote: "Thank you @babybjorn for these amazing products! The bouncer is a hit (so many people recommended it to me) and the carrier is getting a lot of use!"

Joanne also added a string of white heart emojis to the post, while providing a glimpse inside her pristine home, where white was the colour of choice.

The baby products were sat on a white marble surface, while arches and walls had been painted in the neutral colour.

A collection of baby products on a marble surface© Instagram
Joanne was thrilled with the new products

The actress confirmed her pregnancy back in June at the Into Film Awards. Stepping out in a bright red one-shoulder dress, Joanne cradled her blossoming baby bump.

Joanne, 44, has yet to confirm the identity of the father. In August 2023, the star was linked to a mystery man named Mark, with whom she is thought to be in a relationship.

Joanne Froggatt showing off her baby bump in a selfie. © Instagram
Joanne confirmed her pregnancy in June

The star welcomed her baby privately and news of the birth was only confirmed when she was spotted pushing around a buggy in September.

For the autumnal outing, the actress looked effortlessly stylish dressed in a leather biker jacket, a crisp white T-shirt, baggy trousers and a baker boy cap.

Joanne Froggatt cradling her baby bump© Getty
The actress is now a proud mum-of-one

Joanne has previously shared some insight into how she's getting to grips with being a parent, taking to Instagram to share an image of her baby rocker crafted from beech.

In her caption, Joanne shared: "Thank you @charliecraneparis for the beautiful gift. We use this every day and we absolutely love it! Perfect when they are really little as it supports them in all the right places."

