Michael Strahan's teen daughter Sophia joins famous dad's girlfriend Kayla Quick for family outing

Michael Strahan had two of his best girls by his side for a fun family night at Duke University, to visit with his daughter Sophia Strahan.

The Good Morning America anchor, 52, took to his Instagram Stories with a photo shared by his daughter, 19, that saw them pose in the bleachers near the Wallace Wade Stadium with a game underway.

Michael and Sophia were joined by the former's longtime girlfriend Kayla Quick, while Sophia repped for her school in a blue Duke hoodie, with all three dressed for a bit of North Carolina chill.

Sophia is a sophomore at the university based in Durham, NC, while her twin sister Isabella is a student at the University of Southern California, after taking a break for a large part of the year to treat her cancer.

Michael and Kayla have been dating since 2015, although they are extremely private when it comes to their relationship. They've very rarely made public appearances together, and will only occasionally appear on each other's social media profiles.

Kayla is the founder of a beauty and wellness brand called Fizzness, and also will model for the company at times. She also featured Isabella and Sophia in one of the brand's campaigns previously, and is close with the twin sisters, being present to support Isabella through her radiation and chemotherapy journey.

© Instagram Michael flanked by his daughter Sophia and girlfriend Kayla at a Duke University football game

Michael has been married twice before, to Jean Muggli from 1999-2006 (welcoming his twin daughters with her), and to Wanda Hutchins from 1992-1996 (welcoming daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr. with her).

And now, the NFL icon and TV star is a proud grandfather, after his oldest Tanita and her longtime boyfriend welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Onyx.

© Instagram Kayla shares a close relationship with Michael's two daughters

He shared the news with his co-anchors on Fox's NFL Sunday last month, confirming on the air to them: "Yes! I am a grandfather, everybody," adding: "Onyx is his name — that means 'black.'"

Michael took a moment to reflect on the sweet milestone, saying: "It's really special, because, you know, I know you guys have gone through this," while motioning to the other grandfathers on the panel. "And now I'm just happy to be able to join you in that club."

© Getty Images The couple have been dating since 2015

He made an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon soon after and gushed about becoming a grandpa, telling the late night host: "It's fantastic. I went over after I finished up work at FOX yesterday and I was holding him, and I'm like, 'I'm going to get you so spoiled and give you back to your parents.'"

While admitting he didn't feel "old enough" to already be a grandfather, he did add: "It's the most amazing feeling, I am so happy for my daughter Tanita and Calenta, her boyfriend," calling his grandson a "great addition to the family."

© Instagram Michael's daughter Tanita gave birth to her first child last month, making the TV anchor a grandfather

However, he also put forth another conundrum: "Everyone is like, 'What is he going to call you?' I don't know, I almost want to do a survey," jokingly then nodding to the famous gap in his front teeth and suggesting the name "gap-pa."