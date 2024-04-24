John Travolta’s daughter Ella reveals what she really thinks of her dad’s movies

John Travolta has starred in some of the most iconic movies of the 80s and 90s, from Grease to Pulp Fiction. Now, his daughter Ella, 24, is giving her verdict on his acting career.

The 24-year-old revealed that her favorite movie her dad has done was, surprisingly, 2010 action thriller From Paris With Love.

© Getty Images John proudly brought Ella as his date

"That was my favorite movie when I was like eight or nine", she told E! News as she joined her father at the 20th Anniversary Screening of Pulp Fiction, April 18. "I loved that movie, I still love that movie", she insisted.

This seemed to tickle her father, who joked that the R-rated film is "a rough movie". While she got to enjoy the gritty thriller when she was nine years old, she waited until she was 18 to watch Pulp Fiction. In fact, she recently watched all her father's films.

"I recently binge watched all of his movies just again as well," she said. "Which was really cool and really fun to just watch everything in a new period of time."

© Randy Holmes John & Ella Bleu Travolta on Jimmy Kimmel Live

She called it "A masterclass in acting for sure, to just watch that body of work."

John is the proud father of Ella and 13-year-old son Benjamin.

While John is a single father to Ella and Benjamin, he's made it clear how proud he is of his kids.

"It’s privilege to be a father", he said on Instagram to celebrate father's day in 2022. I love you my babies."

He said of his close bond with Ella: "She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her, and maybe that's a valid contribution."

John not only lost his wife Kelly Preston in 2020, but his oldest son, Jett, passed away aged 16 on a vacation to Grand Bahama Island in 2009. He explained how he spoke to his son Benjamin about this grief, when the 13-year-old expressed fears about losing his father.

"I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay,' " John said.

"Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young", he continued. "Your mother left at 57.. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can,"

"So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."