Celine Dion's twins turn 14 — their transformation in photos

Celine Dion's youngest sons, Eddy and Nelson, rang in their 14th birthday on October 23 and fans will be stunned to see just how much they've changed.

The "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker will, no doubt, celebrated with her teenage twins who have supported their famous mom throughout her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

While she shielded them from the glare of the spotlight when they were younger, in recent months they've stepped out publicly on several occasions.

Celine also gave unprecedented access to her two youngest children in her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

See their transformation and find out what Celine has said about motherhood.

IVF journey

© Steven Lawton Celine and Rene with their twins as babies and their other son Rene-Charles

Celine was already a mother to her firstborn, Rene-Charles, when she fell pregnant with twins.

The star and her late husband, René Angélil, had been desperately trying to expand their family for years and Celine later revealed that it took six rounds of treatment before she successfully became pregnant.

The pregnancy was tinged with some sadness though as the Canadian singer later revealed she had been carrying triplets but the heart of the third fetus stopped beating early on.

The twins have brought Celine great joy

"He chose to let go to give space to his brothers to grow," she said at the time.

She cherished her babies when they were born but confessed raising twins was hard. "It's tiring but an intense joy," she said of the early years. "I didn't have these children to not take care of them, to give myself to them 200 - 300 per cent."

Their names

© Celine Dion Instagram Celine has the support of her boys

Both boys' names are meaningful. Eddy was named after Eddy Marnay, the legendary French songwriter who worked closely with Celine early in her career and produced her first five albums. He had been a significant influence on her life, both professionally and personally.

Nelson was named after Nelson Mandela. Celine and Rene were inspired by the South African leader's strength, resilience, and humanitarian values.

Dealing with grief

© Getty Images The family attended the funeral of Rene

Their birth came five years before the death of their dad René in 2016 from cancer, which was a heartbreaking time for the family. But it had been a lengthy battle. Recalling one of the last conversations she had with Rene before his death, she told People that she said to him: "The kids are fine. I'm fine. I promise you we’re gonna be okay. Please leave in peace. I don’t want you to worry."

The family supported one another and Celine says of her boys. "I see René in all three of them. Not one moment do I feel like they're looking for him and questioning."

Great joy

© Photo: Instagram Motherhood is everything to Celine

She told the Daily Mail in 2013: "‘In the morning one of my biggest pleasures is to have my kids round me and coffee with double cream, no sugar. I hold the cup like it’s a little bird nest. It comforts me. At night I go to bed and my kids are sleeping and I can’t wait for tomorrow to have my coffee and my kids. It’s the simple pleasures of life that make the most sense."

Different personalities

Her sons have differing personalities

They may be twins but they're very different. "One is more gutsy than the other," she told HELLO! in 2010. "Nelson seems to have a little stronger personality right now. He’s the tougher of the two. They are fraternal twins, but they look very alike. Nelson weighed more at the birth, but the doctor told us in a week or two, they’re going to be the same."

Offering support

Celine has gone through a lot

Celine is battling Stiff Person Syndrome which caused her to cancel her world tour and retreat from public life, but she remained a devoted mother.

Her sister Claudette, opened up about how they were coping in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Canada and said: "[This challenge] hasn't taken a toll on them. They're in good hands, as always. Things are well. They're growing so fast – right before our eyes!"

Celine has been open to her kids about her neurological condition that causes muscles to spasm. They assist her at home and she says she regularly has conversations about her health with them.

Celine with her three children

"I let them know, okay, you lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition, and it's different," she explained of telling them about her diagnosis. "I'm not going to die. It's not something that's going to go away, [but] it's something that I'm going to learn to live with"

Celine told People: "They're so amazing because I would say 15 minutes or so every night, they come and they say, 'Mom,' and I say, 'Yes?'

"[They say], 'It's just because it's been a little longer than you usually take when you clean up at night before bedtime. We just want to make sure you're fine,.'

"This is our lives now: We care for each other, and they're so helpful."