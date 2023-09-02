How Celine Dion's twins Nelson and Eddy, 11, are coping with mom's health battle: exclusive

Celine's sister Claudette spoke to HELLO! Canada about the singer's battle with Stiff Person Syndrome and how her boys have adapted

Celine Dion's twin sons are "in good hands" as their world-famous mom continues to bravely wage her private battle against Stiff Person Syndrome, her sister Claudette Dion exclusively tells HELLO! Canada in the latest issue of the magazine, on stands now. At home in Las Vegas, the Grammy winner 55, has been "doing everything to recover" from the mysterious neurological disease that saw the cancelation of her world tour and an indefinite retreat from public life.

"I know her spirits are up because we hear it in her voice," Celine Dion's sister Claudette tells HELLO! exclusively

But the French-Canadian singer remains a devoted mom to the three sons she shared with late husband René Angélil: Rene-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 11. Claudette, 74, says the younger boys, who live at home with their mom, are in good spirits despite the challenging circumstances.

"Well, I think things are going well, or we'd know otherwise," Claudette, who is based in Quebec, told HELLO! Canada. "We had a little 'bye bye' from them [in one recent conversation], but I think things are good." Celine is the youngest of 14 siblings, and her sister Linda and husband Alain are fellow Las Vegas residents, offering additional support to Nelson and Eddy. "They certainly rely on their mother, but they've never been far from Linda and Alain, so they feel safe. [This challenge] hasn't taken a toll on them. They're in good hands, as always. Things are well. They're growing so fast – right before our eyes!"

And while Celine is a beloved national heroine and emblem of Canada — especially the province of Quebec — the boys are Americans through and through, who've spend their entire life in Sin City, thanks to their mother's legendary Vegas residencies there.

"It's their city," Claudette said. "Even if we've all been to France together, or they went to Florida from time to time, the town where they have their friends, where they go to school, it's Vegas."

A recording star in her own right, Claudette spoke at length to HELLO! Canada about Celine's long journey with the rare and debilitating illness. "It's an illness we know so little about," she says. "There are spasms – they're impossible to control. You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It's a bit like that, but in all muscles. There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain."

Rest assured, Celine is determined. "She's doing everything she can to recover…she's a strong woman."

Claudette knows that Celine has the support of millions of fans around the world, too.

"They love Celine," she says, "not only for the voice she has, but also for the human being she is. For the woman she has become, for the mother she has become."

