Celine Dion's handsome son René-Charles makes unexpected appearance in latest photos with famous mom

Celine Dion proved herself to be the queen of comebacks last week when she made her triumphant return to the stage at the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, and it looks like she had her family right by her side.

The Canadian singer, 56, flew out to the French capital to perform a stirring rendition Edith Piaf's "Hymme A L'amour" midway up the Eiffel Tower as the Olympic cauldron was lit.

While she has bid the City of Light adieu, a look at her recent trip shows that she wasn't alone in France, and had none other than her oldest son René-Charles Angélil by her side.

The 23-year-old has stepped out into the spotlight more so than ever over the past year, supporting his mother through her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

After Celine took a break from the stage and performances once learning of her diagnosis, she leaned on her three sons for comfort, most notably René-Charles.

The oldest of her three boys, shared with late husband René Angélil, most notably made an appearance beside his mom at the Grammy Awards in February, when she made her big return to the public eye. Since then, he's been with her at several notable events.

Photos of Celine sightings during her stay in Paris show René-Charles close by, and a series of photographs shared by the singer herself on Instagram featured him smiling with her while they toured the city and interacted with her fans.

One of the snaps she'd shared with René-Charles and members of the Parisian Gendarmerie was captioned: "I'm so happy to be here with you this week! I'd like to also extend a warm thank you to the local Gendarmes for keeping us safe - Celine xx…"

After her show-stopping Olympics performance, a grateful Celine took to Instagram with a sweet message of gratitude while also showering the athletes set to represent their respective countries with praise and encouragement.

© Getty Images René-Charles spotted walking behind the songstress while in Paris

"I'm honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!" the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker gushed.

"Most of all, I'm so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance."

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock René-Charles has been by Celine's side for a majority of her recent public appearances

She continued: "All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!"

After finally wrapping up her stay in Paris, Celine shared a wistful snap of herself in her hotel room the morning after, looking out the window at the city. "Wow, what a night."

© Getty Images Celine's Olympics triumph marked her first large-scale stage performance in nearly five years

"Thanks to everyone at @paris2024, @olympics and @dior who helped make this dream come true. And now, it's already time to go! I will miss you Paris!"