Celine Dion chokes up in honest new video message: 'I'm crying again'

Celine Dion is feeling all the feels right now as she took to social media to share her love and gratitude for none other than Kelly Clarkson.

The vocal powerhouses were both in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, with Celine, 56, performing during the opening ceremony, and Kelly, 42, acting as a correspondent for NBC.

Now they're brought back together by Kelly's cover of "My Heart Will Go On" on her talk show, and Celine finally took to social media to share her honest response to it, watch her endearing new video message below…

WATCH: Celine Dion gets emotional in earnest message to Kelly Clarkson

Celine adorably kisses Kelly goodbye at the end of her clip as well, hoping to see her again soon, dressed in a Gucci Maison De L'Amour sweatshirt with a cat print on it that retails for nearly $1000.

"We're not crying, you are…," a caption beside the video read, and fans were thrilled to see it, many most notably excited to see Kelly's reaction to the clip.

"Jesus Christ!!! Kelly's gonna freak out when she sees this," one wrote, and another said: "A legend supporting a legend. We love to see it." A third also added: "Kelly is crying, Celine is crying and now I'm crying." Kelly's cover of the 1997 hit from the Titanic soundtrack immediately received rave reviews from audiences and went viral on social media.

© Getty Images Kelly covered the 1997 hit on the Kellyoke section of her talk show

Since the Olympics in July, Celine made her first return to the spotlight just this past weekend, when she made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence of the latest round of Sunday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Dressed in a Super Bowl XXX jersey and soundtracked by her hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," she said: "I think my favorite thing about this game is its power to connect who we are to who we were, to prove our most powerful memories, our most enduring loves can stay with us forever. You know what I'm talking about, right?"

© Getty Images Celine also thanked Kelly for praising her Olympics performance

She continued: "Sometimes, some nights, it all just comes back… the love affair. Well, maybe not 'love' the way I usually sing about it. But still…work with me here."

"I mean, 'When you touch me like this, when you hold me like that.' It kinda fits, no? But really, what beautiful passion it produced, what painful heartbreak it revealed, so, so long ago. Like so many old flames, it always feels right when they're back together. Don't you think?"

She ended with: "Like tonight, evoking the kind of magic they once produced. The Cowboys and the Steelers, a timeless classic on Sunday Night," before being doused with a tub full of gatorade in true football fashion.

The Steelers vs Cowboys game was their first primetime head-to-head since 1982, and the first time on NBC since 1996, coincidentally Super Bowl XXX, when the latter took victory with a score of 27-17.

© Getty Images The Cowboys and the Steelers last faced off against each other at the Super Bowl in 1996

History was repeated once again this Sunday, when the Cowboys took victory over the Steelers with a score of 20-17.